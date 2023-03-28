New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Window Film Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433521/?utm_source=GNW

; Lintec corporation; Purlfrost Inc.; Solar Gard Performance Plastics; Madico Inc.; Rayno Window Film; Saint-Gobain.



The global window film market grew from $14.01 billion in 2022 to $15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The window film market is expected to grow to $19.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The window film market consists of sales of metalized films, coloured or dyed film, deposited films, and hybrid films.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The window film refer to a film that is used for energy saving, glare reduction, adding decorative elements or branding to glass, daylighting and daylight redirecting, and safety and security purposes.Window film is a thin material that improves existing windows to assist homeowners and business owners to save energy.



It is made of layers of polyester and coated with reflective coatings. Professionally installed window film prevents harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which delay the deterioration of interior furnishings, fabrics, and floors.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the window film market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in window film report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of window film are sun control, decoration, security & safety, and privacy.The sun control window film refers to the thin plastic films that may be put into window glass to limit heat transmission from the outside.



The application of window film includes automotive, residential, commercial, and marine.



Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to propel the growth of the window film market going forward.An energy-efficient building ensures that residents have a comfortable living environment while using the fewest resources and the least amount of energy.



Solar window film installation can also be successful in lowering winter heat loss and raising tenants’ thermal comfort.To increase energy efficiency, window films are used in energy-efficient buildings.



For instance, in October 2020, according to a report shared by the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, it is anticipated that Latin America and China would see a combined 13% increase in demand for green buildings by 2027. Therefore, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the demand for the window film market.



Technology advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the window film market.Major companies operating in the window film market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Ceramic Pro, a US-based manufacturer of nano-ceramic surface protection, launched KAVACA window films, a series of high-end window tinting products for the automotive sector that combines nano ceramic and nano carbon technology that can block up to 97% of infrared radiation that causes heat. Ceramic IR combines the most recent thermal conductivity and heat rejection technologies.



In January 2022, National Glazing Solutions (NGS), a US-based construction engineering company, acquired CHB Industries Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the company is delighted to bring to NGS personnel, assets, and 30 years of industry experience of CHB together to establish a successful, stronger team.



CHB Industries Inc is a US-based solar window tinting & security film, decorative graphics, and glazing enhancement film.



The countries covered in the window film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The window film market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides window film market statistics, including window film industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with window film market share, detailed window film market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the window film industry. This window film market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433521/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________