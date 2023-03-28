New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Custom T-Shirt Printing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433470/?utm_source=GNW





The global custom t-shirt printing market grew from $6.63 billion in 2022 to $7.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The custom t-shirt printing market is expected to grow to $10.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Custom t-shirt printing refers to a type of inkjet technology that can print very fine, photographic prints straight onto a t-shirt based on the demand of the customer according to their needs.It consists of adding a desired design or pattern to a t-shirt.



There are various techniques used to attain the desired prints on t-shirts, like screen printing, dye sublimation, direct to garment (DTG) method, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the custom t-shirt printing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of custom t-shirt printing techniques are screen printing, digital printing, and plot printing.Screen printing is a method of pressing ink through a stencilled mesh screen to create a printed design, and it is a popular process for producing vibrant canvases, posters, and artwork, but it can also be used to print fabrics, clothes, and textiles.



The various designs of custom t-shirt printing are graphic designs and artwork, which are available on offline and online distribution channels.



Increasing government investments in sporting activities is expected to propel the growth of the custom t-shirt market.In sporting activities and matches, customised t-shirts help in giving a unique appearance to the team players and increasing the visibility of the team.



For instance, in 2021, UK Sports, a UK-based government agency for major sporting events, would invest around £41 million (USD55.56 million) into the UK’s bids to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, along with the 2026 Tour de France Grand Départ and support for feasibility activity for a potential UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Also, in 2021, Odisha recently announced it would be investing Rs 650 crore (USD86.87 million) in Rourkela as part of preparations to host the 2023 Hockey World Cup in the state. Therefore, increasing government investment in sporting activities is driving the growth of the customised t-shirt market.



Technological advancements and new product launches are key trends gaining popularity in the custom t-shirt printing market.The companies operating in the customised t-shirt market are launching new products to provide an enhanced experience to their customers.



For instance, in February 2020, Roland Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, electronic equipment, and software, launched Texart XT-640S-DTG t-shirt printer, It can print full-color designs, photographs, logos, and text straight onto a variety of cotton, cotton-rich, and white polyester T-shirts and apparel using CMYK and high-density White sublimation inks.It includes the most recent version of ErgoSoft Roland’s RIP, which has changeable data and an auto-white feature.



For garment suppliers switching from screen printing to digital, those who already have numerous direct-to-garment machines, brands bringing production in-house, garment embroidery companies looking to expand their product line, and many others, its speed, accuracy, and versatility make it ideal.



In Maych 2021, Polyconcept, a Netherlands-based supplier and distributor of customized and personalized hard goods and apparel, acquired T Shirt & Sons Ltd for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would allow Polyconcept to use T Shirt & Sons’ printing, servicing, and digital capabilities across its global operations.



This combination of synergies will enable both the companies forward their aggressive expansion objectives over the upcoming months. T Shirt & Sons Ltd is a UK-based provider of direct-to-garment printing services in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.



The countries covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



