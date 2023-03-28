New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959782/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Printed Electronics Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printed Electronics estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.5% over the period 2022-2030. Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Screen segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Printed Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- E Ink Holdings, Inc.
- Enfucell Oy
- GSI Technologies LLC
- NovaCentrix
- Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
- T-Ink Inc.
- Yd Ynvisible, S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Printed Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inkjet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Inkjet by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Inkjet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Screen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Screen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gravure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gravure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Gravure by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Flexographic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Displays by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Displays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Photovoltaic Cells by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic Cells by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Lighting Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Lighting Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for RFID Tags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Printed Electronics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Printed Electronics by Device -
Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and
Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells,
Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID
Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inkjet,
Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printed
Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting
Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Printed Electronics by Device -
Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and
Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Printed Electronics by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Displays,
Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other
Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen,
Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic
Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed
Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting
Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and
Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Printed Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen,
Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printed Electronics
by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic
Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printed Electronics
by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices,
RFID Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and
Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen,
Gravure, Flexographic and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Inkjet, Screen, Gravure,
Flexographic and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printed Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic
Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Printed
Electronics by Device - Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting
Devices, RFID Tags and Other Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Printed
Electronics by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Displays, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting Devices, RFID Tags and
Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
