NFT Inspect Under New Ownership with a Vision to Strengthen NFT Communities and Drive Adoption

JVH Technology Inc. is proud to announce its acquisition of NFT Inspect, a highly popular web-based app and browser extension that serves as the premier destination for Web3 social intelligence and the ultimate hub for NFT communities and enthusiasts to analyze community growth and health. This acquisition is a significant milestone in the industry, as NFT Inspect has continued to develop innovative technology regardless of market conditions and macroeconomic events.

The acquisition further demonstrates the Inspect team's dedication to providing advanced technology and resources to the Web3 community. With 100,000+ users across multiple platforms, NFT Inspect is one of the most widely used applications in the industry. The goal is to become the central hub of NFT communities and pave the way for the next stage of cryptocurrency and NFT adoption. The Inspect team is excited to enhance user experience by integrating revenue-generating protocols and features that will ultimately be governed by the community.



With a wealth of experience in the blockchain and Web3 industry, the new team and partners of NFT Inspect are well-equipped to lead the company’s further development. Inspect management has brought together a committed team of distinguished individuals from the Web3 and NFT space to spearhead this initiative. The acquisition of NFT Inspect is a significant milestone for the Web3 community, as it emphasizes the concept of founders collaborating and supporting each other to create a brighter future for the Internet.

"We are thrilled to have acquired such a remarkable and popular Web3 project. Inspect has already established an exceptional community, and we are excited to integrate additional resources into the Inspect ecosystem while placing strong emphasis on community involvement and the fundamental principles of Web3. We envision NFT Inspect as a significant player in the NFT and SocialFi realm. This market downturn presents a genuine opportunity for consolidation of technology and resources through strategic acquisitions, allowing for significant growth. Stay tuned for further updates about our roadmap and upcoming initiatives for NFTInspect in the next few weeks,” said Allan Satim, Head of Business Development.



NFT Inspect is committed to maintaining its autonomy and concentrating on developing outstanding and innovative tools for the Web3 and NFT communities. As the central hub for all things NFTs and SocialFi, Inspect will remain the preferred destination for Web3 social intelligence.The immediate plan is to integrate other portfolio projects and leading SocialFi and Web3 initiatives to create revenue-generating protocols and tools on the Inspect platform that will add value to our community.

As NFT Inspect moves forward, the original founders Stefan Mai and Evan King will be transitioning to new projects. The team is grateful for their efforts in bringing Inspect to its current state and for their vision in creating such a remarkable product that has gained recognition among Web3 communities globally. NFT Inspect looks forward to embarking on a new journey with its growing community and is committed to achieving new heights together as a team.



About NFT Inspect:

NFT Inspect is the ultimate destination for staying ahead in the fast-paced digital asset space, harnessing the power of Web3 Social Intelligence. NFT Inspect has developed state-of-the-art tools that allow you to effortlessly connect with your NFT community, monitor community growth, and keep up-to-date with industry influencers. As a comprehensive social analytics tool, NFT Inspect provides crucial insights into the NFT market. Whether you're an artist, investor, or simply curious about the future of digital assets, NFT Inspect equips you with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, please visit https://www.nftinspect.xyz/.

About JVH Technology Inc. :

JVH Technology Inc. is a company focused on blockchain technology that develops and nurtures cutting-edge solutions and tools for the Web3 community. Established by a consortium of blockchain and Web3 enthusiasts, the company is committed to creating a more decentralized and improved future.



