Zefiro Methane Appoints Global Philanthropist Daryl Heald to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daryl Heald to the Company’s Board of Directors. As a globally renowned philanthropist who facilitates giving for high-net-worth families across four continents, Mr. Heald is beginning to focus on environmental causes based on the rapidly evolving situation of climate change resulting from causes such as oil and gas wells leaking carbon and methane. In a press release dated November 17, 2022 , Zefiro announced its application to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

Mr. Heald began his professional career in 1988 as a commercial real estate broker in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1997, Mr. Heald joined the Maclellan Foundation and served on its executive committee, shaping the foundation’s global grant-making strategy. He has also helped to launch several charitable organizations to include Generous Giving , Giving Wisely, and Generosity Path . Mr. Heald has long championed the notion of Giving as Opportunity, not Obligation , which is a defining component of his approach to philanthropy.

Regarding his appointment to Zefiro’s Board of Directors, Mr. Heald commented, “Zefiro stands out to me as a meaningful player in the emissions-reduction space because they have a logical, transparent, and hands-on business model. In recent years there has been lots of chatter about taking action to mitigate climate change, though very little actual execution. This can at least partially be attributed to the fairly limited bandwidth of firms who plug oil and gas wells in the United States, a supply gap that Zefiro plans to overcome through strategic acquisitions. I believe this can afford the Company the ability to get in front of an unprecedented opportunity for both environmental impact and economic prosperity, and I am very excited to be a member of Zefiro’s Board of Directors.”





About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon credits. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company, the Company’s business, the industry in which the Company operates, the Company’s opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company’s available cash resources and other statements about future events or results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com .

