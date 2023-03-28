Global Grinding Machinery Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Makino, Amada Machine Tools, Falcon Machine Tools, Anca and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grinding Machinery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global grinding machinery market grew from $6.48 billion in 2022 to $6.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The grinding machinery market is expected to grow to $9.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players in the grinding machinery market are Makino, Amada Machine Tools Co., Falcon Machine Tools Co. Ltd., Anca, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Jtekt Toyoda Americas Corporation, Junker Group, Gleason Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Danobat Group, United Grinding North America, Dmg Mori, Fanuc, Koyo Machine Industries, Kehren Gmbh, Makita Corporation.

The grinding machinery market consists of sales of the hand grinders, pedestal grinders, portable grinders, and flexible grinders. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Grinding machinery refers to a type of tool that removes the rough surface of a workpiece by using a rotating abrasive wheel. The grinding machinery is used for grinding work pieces and delivering highly accurate products. The wheel, wheel head, base, saddle, table, headstock, tailstock, and cross feed are some of the parts presents in a grinding machine.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the grinding machinery market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the grinding machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in grinding machinery include angle grinders, bench grinders, belt grinders, wet grinders, die grinders, floor grinders, surface grinders, and CNC. Angle grinders are also known as disc or side grinders. These devices are applied mainly for grinding and polishing. These products are used by industries involved in automotive, transport machinery, general machinery, precision engineering, and other applications and they are distributed online and offline.



The increase in industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the grinding machinery market going forward. Industrial automation refers to the control of machinery and the industrial process by autonomous systems such as robotics, computer software, and others. The increasing adoption of industrial automation is expected to boost the demand for grinding machinery, as they would acquiring new machinery that is compatible with automation software and systems.

According to the study published by the Association for Advancing Automation in 2021, robot orders across the globe increased by 67% in the second quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020. Therefore, the increase in industrial automation is expected to boost demand for grinding machinery during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the grinding machinery market. Many companies operating in the grinding machinery market are using new technologies such as computer numerical control (CNC), laser-based sharpening and, universal grinding machines to sustain their position in the market.



The countries covered in the grinding machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, And USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.96 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.14 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Grinding Machinery Market Characteristics



3. Grinding Machinery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Grinding Machinery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Grinding Machinery Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Grinding Machinery Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Grinding Machinery Market



5. Grinding Machinery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Grinding Machinery Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Grinding Machinery Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Grinding Machinery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Grinding Machinery Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Angle Grinders

Bench Grinders

Belt Grinders

Wet Grinders

Die Grinders

Floor Grinders

Surface Grinders

CNC

6.2. Global Grinding Machinery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automotive

Transport Machinery

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Other Applications

6.3. Global Grinding Machinery Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Grinding Machinery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Grinding Machinery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Grinding Machinery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

