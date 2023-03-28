Master Celebrity Stylist, Eli Mancha, Founder of BANG! Salon Celebrates 16 Years of Providing the Best Hair Salon Services in Wicker Park

Chicago, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

BANG! Salon, the award-winning hair salon located in Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood, is proud to announce its 16th year in business. Since opening its doors in 2007, Bang! Salon has been dedicated to providing exceptional hair services, personalized care, and an unmatched salon experience to its clients.

Founded by the renowned celebrity stylist Eli Mancha, Bang! Salon has been in business for 16 years, becoming a beloved fixture in the Wicker Park community. From the moment clients walk through the doors, they are greeted with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The salon's team of skilled stylists and colorists are committed to providing the latest and freshest styles, always staying ahead of the trends through ongoing education and training.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating 16 years of serving our community and helping our clients feel their best," said Eli Mancha, the salon's founder and creative director. "Our commitment to excellence has never wavered, and we remain dedicated to providing a comfortable, inclusive, and personalized experience for each and every client who walks through our doors."

Bang! Salon offers a wide range of services including haircuts, coloring and chemical services including balayage and ombre, styling, extensions, and more. Clients can also take advantage of the salon's specialty services such as rainbow hair and dramatic creative transformations. The service offerings found at Bang! Salon is designed to help clients look and feel their best for day-to-day confidence or to enhance any occasion.

As a long-standing member of the Wicker Park community, Bang! Salon is committed to giving back and supporting local organizations. The salon has participated in events such as the ‘Wicker Park Fest’ and continues its ongoing support of various non-profits throughout the year.

To celebrate its 16th anniversary, Bang! Salon will be commemorating the occasion together with the Wicker Park community this Spring - stay tuned for details.

For more information about Bang! Salon, its menu of services, stylists, upcoming events, and more please visit bangsalonchicago.com or follow BANG! Salon on social media @BangSalonChicago.

About BANG! Salon Chicago

Created by award-winning stylist, Eli Mancha, BANG! Salon is located in Chicago’s diverse Wicker Park neighborhood. By creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere, they want to make their clients' salon experience as unique and memorable as they are. Their mission is to consistently bring the freshest styles and ideas, by keeping up with the current trends and constantly educating themselves about best practices. They are located at 259 N Milwaukee Ave.

Contact BANG! Salon Chicago

1259 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

773-276-9414

bangsalonchicago1@gmail.com

www.bangsalonchicago.com

###

For more information about BANG! Salon, contact the company here:



BANG! Salon

Eli Mancha

773-276-9414

bangsalonchicago1@gmail.com

1259 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL, 60622