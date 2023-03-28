Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: Revenues will Reach $5.7 Billion in 2028; Nearly Double from $2.9 Billion in 2022

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $5.7 billion in 2028; nearly double from $2.9 billion in 2022.
Poland will remain the OTT revenue winner; doubling its total between 2022 and 2028 to $2.2 billion. Russia's growth will be muted given the sanctions. Together Poland and Russia will account for 61% of the region's 2028 total revenues.
AVOD revenues will grow faster than SVOD. Russia's AVOD revenues will stay just ahead of Poland.
SVOD revenues will reach $3.5 billion by 2028 - up from $1.8 billion in 2022. Due to the slowdown in Russia, Poland will become the SVOD market leader by some distance - the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2028.
Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed regional and country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Prime
- Amediateka
- ANT1 Next
- Apple TV+
- Canal Plus
- CDA
- Disney+
- Divan.TV
- Facebook/Instagram
- Go3
- HBO
- Ipla
- Ivi
- Kinopoisk
- Kion
- Megogo
- Netflix
- Okko
- Pickbox
- Play Now
- Player+
- Polsat Box
- Premier
- SkyShowtime
- TNT Premier
- Viaplay
- Voyo
- WarnerMedia
- Wink
- Youtube
This PDF and excel report covers 22 countries
- Albania
- Belarus
- Bosnia
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Rep
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agey16
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment