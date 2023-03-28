Food, Nutrition and Health Consumer Briefing Report 2023: Focus on Carbohydrates, Sugar, Protein, Fats, Digestive Wellness, and Mood & mind

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Briefing 2023: Food, Nutrition and Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Now in its 10th year, our unique five-country consumer survey is a reliable guide to the long-term changes in consumer beliefs about food, nutrition, and health.

In this year's report:

Consumer interest in eating fewer ultra-processed foods is surging, particularly in Spain.

So too is interested in eating more nutrient-dense foods, with Brazil and Spain leading the way.

Eating to improve hormonal health is an emergent behaviour, followed by 8% of consumers.

Also emergent is the avoidance of seed oils, which is a concern for 6% of people - up from almost zero back in 2019.

Meanwhile, low-carb eating appears to be leveling off, as is the trend of reducing meat. The meat-reducing trend in fact declined slightly between 2021 and 2022.

These are a handful of the many findings from the annual survey. The data is laid out in 84 charts, with brief summaries and explanations. We compare countries, look at the influence of gender and age, and show how the picture changes compared to previous years.

We have developed over the years a reliable way to explore with people what they're eating, what they are avoiding, and why - and this enables us to track long-term changes to discover what is emergent, what is changing, and what has stalled.

The consumer survey is available in PDF and Powerpoint so that you can incorporate the charts into your own presentations. Based on interviews with 2,605 consumers equally split between the US, UK, Australia, Spain, and Brazil.

Key Topics Covered:

About this survey

Summary

1. How are consumers eating?

2. Where do consumers get their information about food and health?

3. Carbohydrates

4. Sugar

5. Protein

6. Fat

7. Digestive wellness

8. Mood & mind

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0h9ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.