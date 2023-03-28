Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces changes to the sub-management of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio (the “Fund”), announces the withdrawal of Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. and the selection of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (“DGAM”) as sub-manager of a portion of the Fund’s assets. Mr. Tommy Nguyen is the individual principally responsible for the investment advisory services provided by DGAM to the Fund.



The Fund’s assets are managed in part by DGAM, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and Manulife Asset Management Limited, as portfolio sub-managers, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund’s assets, as portfolio manager of the Fund.

About Professionals’ Financial

Professionals’ Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals’ Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals’ Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

Visit the Professionals’ Financial website at: www.fprofessionnels.com/en/.

Source: Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc.