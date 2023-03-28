Global Veterinary Diagnostic Market Size To Worth USD 3.15 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2021 to USD 3.15 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. Market growth can largely be attributed to growing animal health expenditures, increasing disease control and disease prevention measures, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies.

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview, which includes information on the key conferences and events during 2022–2030, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and other organizations, as well as the key stakeholders and their buying criteria. The market overview chapters also include regulatory analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, patent analysis, adjacent market analysis, and pricing analysis. The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the competitive benchmarking segment.

To obtain medical images of animals in order to identify illness, veterinary imaging, a branch of veterinary medicine, is utilised. Diseases in pets, large animals, live-stock animals, and other animals are identified using imaging techniques like radiography, X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopic imaging, and others. Non-invasive veterinary imaging technologies are widely used to diagnose a number of diseases or issues in farm animals like cattle and pigs as well as companion animals like cats, dogs, horses, birds, bunnies, and goats. Many imaging methods, like as radiography, CT scanning, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultra sound imaging systems, are frequently used to diagnose these animals. To assist in the diagnosis of diseases, these systems are usually integrated.

The use of multimodal imaging equipment is predicted to increase over the forecasted period, leading to market growth. Both the quantity of companion animals and the adoption rate have grown globally. Many studies have linked owning a companion animal to a range of health benefits, such as a reduction in cardiac arrhythmias, stabilisation of blood pressure, reduction in anxiety, improvement in psychological stability, and general well-being. There will probably be a higher demand for pet care products and services as the number of pets rises. The expansion of adjacent sectors like veterinary imaging would be aided by this. An increase in the pharmaceutical industry and R&D spending will open up opportunities for the growth of the veterinary imaging market. Multimodal imaging equipment development and use have considerably grown with the continued advancement of imaging technology. Pharmaceutical businesses' increased R&D expenditures are closely tied to the industry's restructuring, particularly the growth of the biotechnology sector.

The market's growth will be constrained by the high price of imaging equipment. Equipment for veterinary imaging is expensive. Entry-level console (portable) ultrasound systems cost between USD 22,000 to USD 75,000 in wealthy nations like Germany, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Product Insights

X-Ray segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Imaging, Video Endoscopy. Among these, the X-Ray segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. X-rays are one of the most often utilised diagnostic techniques in veterinary clinics as a result of an increase in the prevalence of orthopaedic issues in animals. The numerous teleradiology and radiographic diagnosis concepts are also covered by pet insurance. Hence, improved awareness of the many radiographic imaging alternatives for pets as well as increased adoption of pet insurance are key factors driving the segment's rise.

The video endoscopy market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the future years. The segment is expected to be greatly influenced over the anticipated time period by the expanding development and introduction of cutting-edge diagnostic tools for veterinary care. Major market rivals are also introducing contemporary veterinary video endoscopy to strengthen their competitive situation. For instance, in November 2022, OmniVision unveiled its OH02B 2-megapixel resolution image sensor for reusable and disposable endoscopes.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Animal Type Insights

Small animal segment is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the animal type, the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market is segmented into small animals and large animals. Among these, small animal segment is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. The number of companion animals, rising pet care costs, rising adoption of pet insurance, rising rates of acute and chronic illnesses, and technological developments in imaging modalities for small animals are all contributing to the growth of this market. In addition, the development of technology in veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment has made it possible to quickly, precisely, and less painfully diagnose health problems in small animals. Over the forecast term, this is fueling segmental growth overall.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Solution Insights

Equipment segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of solution, the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market is segmented into equipment, accessories/ consumables, PACS. Among these, equipment segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The key driver of the expansion is the rise in demand for high-tech, user-friendly veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment. Moreover, the segmental expansion is being fueled by the growing need for and installation of modern diagnostic equipment in veterinary clinics and hospitals. In contrast, the PACS market is expected to grow at the quickest rate due to the numerous advantages that can be acquired by integrating PACS software with veterinary imaging technologies, including benefits for storing and sharing data, easy access, and the creation of direct and cascading benefits. Not only this, but also growing knowledge of PACS imaging techniques among veterinary technicians and practitioners has led to an increase in market demand, spurring market expansion.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Application Insights

Orthopedic and traumatology segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, respiratory, dental application, others. Among these, the orthopedics and traumatology segment is dominating the market and will continue its dominance over the forecast period. The segmental growth is being influenced by the rising number of small animal occurrences of bone fractures. In addition to this, the frequency of traffic accidents is a major factor in small animals' bone fractures. Also, the rising demand for precise diagnoses, the expanding number of animal care facilities, and the rising frequency of joint and bone injuries in animals are all contributing to the segment's rise.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: End Use Insights

Veterinary clinics and hospitals accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global veterinary diagnostic imaging market is segmented into veterinary clinics and hospitals, others. Due to the rising demand for veterinary diagnostic imaging tools in animal healthcare facilities, veterinary clinics and hospitals held the greatest market share among them over the predicted period. In addition, the increase in hospital-key company partnerships aimed at providing cutting-edge veterinary diagnostic imaging tools and the widespread use of cutting-edge veterinary imaging technologies are fueling the segment's growth.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to an increase in pet adoption, the adoption of strategic efforts by market players, as well as an increase in animal health issues, North America has recorded the greatest market share over the forecast period. According to a report by the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, 3.1 million pet insurance policies will have been bought in the US as of 2020. The demand for advanced healthcare services has expanded in tandem with the rise in the purchasing of high-end pet insurance policies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest market growth due to rising household disposable income, rising animal healthcare costs, rising demand for advanced veterinary imaging systems, and rising pet humanization. These factors are all contributing to the region's rapid market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market are Agfa- Gevaert N.V., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.), General Electric (GE Healthcare), IMV Technologies group, (IMV imaging), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

