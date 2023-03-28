HUMBL Launches Artificial Intelligence and Automated Machine Learning Initiatives Across Consumer, Commercial and Latin America

San Diego, California, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automated Machine Learning initiatives across its consumer, commercial and Latin America business units.



On the commercial side, HUMBL kicked off its AI / Automated Machine Learning initiatives with the announcement of its first commercial sales contract in its HUMBL Latin America subsidiary, with the sale of AI / Automated Machine Learning services for a leading IT / Telecommunications provider in the Latin America region in the form of a $60,000 (USD) contract for initial deliverables and a total contract value of $195,000 (USD) over three years, pending the achievement of milestones by HUMBL Latin America.

“Artificial Intelligence is an accelerant to the principles of web3,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “The use of public data sets to create more autonomous, intelligent outcomes for consumers, as well as the corporations and governments that serve them, is an excellent use of automated machine learning technologies,” continued Foote. “The use of AI can help our clients model for more predictive outcomes around things like credit scoring, default rates, churn rates, healthcare patterns and more; driving more tailored experiences for consumers, while driving revenues and improved efficiencies for corporations and governments.”

HUMBL has also moved into internal testing on its consumer AI initiatives and its planned “Hey BLUE” virtual assistant, which builds on the company’s signature mascot, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT of the same name (“BLUE”). The company intends to scale up its consumer AI product lines across the HUMBL Platform - in particular around its planned HUMBL Pro subscription services - which will be available across key touch points throughout the HUMBL ecosystem.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for private and public sector clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

