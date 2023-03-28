WestRock Reduces Occupancy Rates and Increases Velocity with Wagner Logistics Warehouse Management

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock, a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, chose leading U.S. warehousing and logistics management provider, Wagner Logistics (Wagner), to negotiate a cost-optimizing lease for their 160,000 square foot California warehouse and manage complete paper handling operations.



WestRock has been a sustainable packaging provider since 2015, when shortly thereafter company executives selected Wagner Logistics to house, handle and distribute roll stock paper and corrugate for the company. Wagner has also engaged with WestRock to transport materials across several distribution points across the U.S. Most recently, WestRock saved approximately 20% on occupancy costs based on the building owner’s quoted market value.

“Wagner proactively anticipated the service contract renewal for our Northern California facility, and negotiated an agreement to extend our current rent price at a discount--even though the market for real estate had nearly tripled since we went into the space,” said Brett Weaver, warehouse procurement manager, WestRock. “The Wagner team's negotiation of our new lease also included facility improvements to maximize efficiency.”

Headquartered in North Kansas City, MO. Wagner provides top performing warehousing and logistics services for companies throughout the U.S. that make non-hazmat products. From handling desk lamps to ammunition, Wagner provides industry-related counsel, along with a well-trained and experienced team that safely and successfully handles a variety of products, including eight-thousand pound rolls of paper, by reducing costs and maximizing productivity.

Wagner Logistics manages more than 7 million square feet of U.S. distribution space across 24 markets, including Indianapolis; Dallas; Cleveland; Chicago (coming soon); Milwaukee (coming soon); Jacksonville, Fla.; Charlotte; Los Angeles, Stockton and Tracy, Calif.; Detroit; and its corporate headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider, offering comprehensive distribution center, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner is innovating warehousing and logistics by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance while the industry continually adapts to customer buying habits. - Bring it! For more information, visit www.wagnerlogistics.com.