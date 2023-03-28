2023 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set™ Available April 4

Washington, DC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON – The United States Mint (Mint) 2023 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set (product code 23WS) will be available for purchase on April 4 at noon EDT.

The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations who followed. Begun in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarters each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

Priced at $80.00, the 2023 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set comes with a certificate of authenticity and consists of five proof finish quarter dollars struck in 99.9 percent silver at the United States Mint at San Francisco, with reverse (tails) designs honoring:

Bessie Coleman – pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first African American to earn an international pilot’s license. The design depicts Bessie Coleman as she suits up in preparation for flight, her expression reflective of her determination to take to the skies, the only place she experienced a freedom she did not have on the ground. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “BESSIE COLEMAN,” and “6.15.1921,” the date Coleman received her pilot’s license.

– pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first African American to earn an international pilot’s license. The design depicts Bessie Coleman as she suits up in preparation for flight, her expression reflective of her determination to take to the skies, the only place she experienced a freedom she did not have on the ground. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “BESSIE COLEMAN,” and “6.15.1921,” the date Coleman received her pilot’s license. Edith Kanakaʻole – indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, custodian of native culture, traditions, and natural land. The design features a depiction of Edith Kanakaʻole, with her hair and lei poʻo (head lei) morphing into the elements of a Hawaiian landscape, symbolizing Kanakaʻole’s life’s work of preserving the natural land and traditional Hawaiian culture. The inscription “E hō mai ka ʻike” translates as “granting the wisdom,” and is a reference to the intertwined role hula and chants play in this preservation. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25¢,” and “EDITH KANAKAʻOLE.”

– indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, custodian of native culture, traditions, and natural land. The design features a depiction of Edith Kanakaʻole, with her hair and lei poʻo (head lei) morphing into the elements of a Hawaiian landscape, symbolizing Kanakaʻole’s life’s work of preserving the natural land and traditional Hawaiian culture. The inscription “E hō mai ka ʻike” translates as “granting the wisdom,” and is a reference to the intertwined role hula and chants play in this preservation. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25¢,” and “EDITH KANAKAʻOLE.” Eleanor Roosevelt –first lady, author, civil liberties and human rights advocate, Chairperson of United Nations Human Rights Commission, and instrumental in the passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The design depicts Eleanor Roosevelt and the scales of justice against a backdrop representing the globe, symbolic of her impactful work with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ELEANOR ROOSEVELT,” and “UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS.”

–first lady, author, civil liberties and human rights advocate, Chairperson of United Nations Human Rights Commission, and instrumental in the passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The design depicts Eleanor Roosevelt and the scales of justice against a backdrop representing the globe, symbolic of her impactful work with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ELEANOR ROOSEVELT,” and “UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS.” Jovita Idar – Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, community organizer, champion of bi-lingual education, and suffragist. The design features a depiction of Jovita Idar with her hands clasped. Within her body are inscriptions representing some of her greatest accomplishments and the newspapers for which she wrote. The text includes the inscriptions “MEXICAN AMERICAN RIGHTS,” “TEACHER,” “JOVITA IDAR,” “NURSE,” “EVOLUCIÓN,” “ASTREA,” “EL HERALDO CRISTIANO,” “LA CRUZ BLANCA,” “JOURNALIST,” “LA CRÓNICA,” “EL PROGRESO,” and “LA LIGA FEMENIL MEXICANISTA,” as well as “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

– Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, community organizer, champion of bi-lingual education, and suffragist. The design features a depiction of Jovita Idar with her hands clasped. Within her body are inscriptions representing some of her greatest accomplishments and the newspapers for which she wrote. The text includes the inscriptions “MEXICAN AMERICAN RIGHTS,” “TEACHER,” “JOVITA IDAR,” “NURSE,” “EVOLUCIÓN,” “ASTREA,” “EL HERALDO CRISTIANO,” “LA CRUZ BLANCA,” “JOURNALIST,” “LA CRÓNICA,” “EL PROGRESO,” and “LA LIGA FEMENIL MEXICANISTA,” as well as “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” Maria Tallchief – America’s first major prima ballerina who broke barriers as a Native American ballerina. The coin design depicts Maria Tallchief spotlit in balletic pose, and her Osage name, which translates to “Two Standards,” written in Osage orthography. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “MARIA TALLCHIEF.”

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

To sign up for a Remind Me alert for the American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-women-quarters-2023-silver-proof-set-23WS.html/.

The American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set may also be purchased through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/subscriptions/american-women-quarters/.

The groundbreaking American Women Quarters Program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 4, 2023, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/subscriptions/american-women-quarters/ for additional information about the American Women Quarters Program.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-women-quarters-program for images of the 2023 American Women Quarters.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint and more.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds and follow the United States Mint on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins