Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at its Hudson Landing Community in Beacon, N.Y.

BEACON, N.Y., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, a new luxury home community in the vibrant town of Beacon, New York.



The highly anticipated model homes at Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing feature innovative architecture and stunning interior design and merchandising. These must-see model homes showcase the perfect blend of luxury living and modern farmhouse design.

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing features seven home designs with 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths ranging from 2,000 to 2,500+ square feet of luxury living space. These modern home designs offer open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, home offices, finished basements, two-car garages, and a host of other outstanding features, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home prices start in the mid-$600,000s.

“Our Hudson Landing community has experienced tremendous interest since we opened last year, and we’re thrilled to debut our new models so that buyers can see these incredible new homes for themselves,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in the Northeast. “Featuring a modern farmhouse design that is popular with our home buyers, our new model homes are truly an inspiration. We invite all home buyers to schedule a tour to visit.”

The model homes at Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing minutes from downtown Beacon are now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations. Within 10 miles of the community buyers will find DIA: Beacon Art Foundation featuring art collections from the 1960’s through present day, mountaintop hiking at Mount Beacon, Storm King Art Center, the largest museum collection of contemporary outdoor sculptures in the United States, and Hudson Valley history at the Boscobel House and Gardens or the Vanderbilt Estate.

Major highways including Route 84, Route 9, and the Taconic State Parkway are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, as well as the Metro North Railroad to New York City.

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing home buyers will also experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Danbury, Connecticut. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of professional Toll Brothers Design Consultants.

For more information and to view the model homes, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothersatHudsonLanding.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

