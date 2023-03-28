Natural Vitamin E Market to Reach USD 5.0 Billion By 2032; Rising Benefits of Vitamin E & Health Advantages to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.1 billion natural vitamin E market will reach USD 5.0 billion by 2032. The rising benefits of vitamin E in preventing hair loss and decreasing the possibility of cardiovascular disorders are among the significant forces fuelling the expansion of the natural vitamin E market. Another important factor supporting the growth of the natural vitamin E market is increased awareness of the health benefits of vitamins. Furthermore, rising consumer knowledge of the risks of vitamin E deficiency, its efficiency in preventing problems from growing or developing due to sedentary lifestyles and adopting lousy eating habits are expected to accelerate the market's overall expansion. Furthermore, increased demand for functional foods and drinks and dietary supplements produced from natural ingredients will likely fuel the natural vitamin E market.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most significant natural vitamin E market share. The natural vitamin E market in North America is rapidly changing as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of various vitamin types. The region has also increased its domestic market in recent years, owing primarily to the country's burgeoning pharmaceutical and dietary supplement markets.



Natural dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 1.89 Billion.



The natural segment dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 1.89 Billion. Several sources of natural vitamin E drive the segment's growth. Furthermore, the changing preference of people towards the usage of natural ingredients also adds impetus to the market's growth.



Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 1.20 Billion.



Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 1.20 Billion. A study published in Nutrition and Cancer Trusted Source found that applying vitamin E topically prevented acute and chronic skin damage induced by UV radiation. While vitamin E oil is quite thick and difficult to apply to the skin, it can be an effective moisturiser for dry and uneven skin tone. Vitamin E-containing products may be easier to apply to the skin, increasing the demand for natural vitamin E in cosmetics.

Advancement in Market



● In June 2021, One Rock Capital acquired BASF's speciality chemical factory and other business sectors in Kankakee, Illinois. The company intends to modernise the facility and use it to produce vegetable oils, natural vitamin E, and other speciality chemicals.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising Usage of Natural Vitamin E



Vitamin E's primary job is to act as an antioxidant, collecting and seizing free radicals that might damage the body by weakening and breaking down healthy cells," explains Isabel Smith, RDN, and a New York City-based registered dietitian. Vitamin E can shield cells from free radical damage and ultimately inhibit the formation of free radical cells. Furthermore, it helps maintain healthy eyes and skin and strengthens the body's natural defence against infection and illness. These reasons are expected to drive the market's growth.



Restraint: Side effects of Vitamin E



In most cases, people who intake excessive amounts of Vitamin E face side effects. According to the NIH, premature and very low birth weight babies are also at risk of vitamin E side effects. This rationale is expected to hamper the market's growth over the forecast period.



Opportunity: Rising Awareness



Industry manufacturers provide natural, nutrient-rich, and sustainable food to meet increased customer demand for healthy food items. The rising awareness of naturally grown products will offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Challenge: Prevent Blood Clotting



While vitamin E can help prevent blood clotting, it may harm people taking anticoagulants. This is because vitamin E supplements can function too well, increasing one's risk of bleeding to a dangerous level. Vitamin E should never be used instead of anticoagulants or antiplatelet medications, challenging the market's growth.

Some of the major players operating in the natural vitamin E market are:



● RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

● Wilmar International Limited

● Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Corp Ltd.

● Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

● ADM

● Davos Life Science

● DSM

● BASF SE

● Beijing Gingko Group

● Hangzhou Gosun Biotech Co. Ltd

● FenchemBiotek

● Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

● Eisai Co., Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Natural

● Synthetic



By Application:



● Functional Food and Beverages

● Pet Food and Animal Feed

● Infant Nutrition

● Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements

● Cosmetics



About the report:



The global natural vitamin E market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



