Global Products from Food Waste Market Size is anticipated to reach US$ 85.9 Billion by 2033 end, growing a 5% CAGR during forecast period | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the global products from the food waste market are estimated to be worth US$ 55,120 million. Food waste product sales are projected to expand at a 5% CAGR to US$ 85,905.0 million by 2033.



The products from food waste industry are gaining significant traction due to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions for food waste management. The drivers for this market include the implementation of strict regulations regarding food waste disposal and growing awareness about the environmental impact of food waste. In addition, the development of new technologies and processes for food waste management, such as Incinerator food waste disposers and food waste processors, is also driving the growth of this market.

The market for products from food waste industry also faces some restraints such as the high cost of installation and maintenance of food waste management systems, lack of awareness about the benefits of food waste management, and the unavailability of proper infrastructure in some regions. Moreover, the low profitability of food waste management and disposal services is also hampering the growth of this market.

Opportunities for the products from food waste industry include the development of innovative technologies and processes for food waste management and the increasing demand for value-added products derived from food waste such as meat waste disposals, carysil food waste disposers, and other food waste products. In addition, the increasing demand for organic fertilizers and biofuels is also creating new opportunities for the growth of this market.

One of the emerging trends in the products from food waste industry is the use of technology to improve food waste management processes. Smart waste management systems are being developed that use sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to optimize the food waste management process. In addition, the development of blockchain technology for food waste management is also gaining traction as it provides transparency and traceability in the food waste management process. These trends are expected to create new growth opportunities for the products from food waste industry in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Products from Food Waste Market:

In 2022, the United States is anticipated to have a notable share in products from food waste, accounting for 8% of the global market.

Germany is predicted to dominate the Europe market for products from food waste, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The products from food waste industry in India are predicted to thrive at a significant CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, China is likely to be a prominent contributor to the growth of the products from food waste industry.

Citrus fruits are predicted to dominate the products from food waste industry by source in 2023, accounting for around 35% of the total share.

The food processing segment is predicted to dominate the products from food waste industry in 2023, accounting for around 40% of the market share.

How Players are Capitalizing on Innovative Technologies in Products from Food Waste Industry?

The products from food waste industry are significantly growing and becoming increasingly competitive. With an increasing trend towards sustainability and reducing food waste, many companies are exploring ways to repurpose food waste into value-added products.

Leading players in the industry are Insinkerator, Emerson Electric Co., and Waste Management, Inc. are investing in new technologies and innovations to improve food waste processing and management. Insinkerator, for example, offers a range of food waste disposers and processors that can grind and process food waste into fine particles, while Waste Management provides a range of services to businesses and consumers to help manage and reduce food waste.

In addition to established players, many startups and small-scale companies are also entering the market, bringing them unique and innovative solutions. Carysil, for example, offers a range of food waste disposers that are compact and efficient, while TerraCycle provides a range of services to help businesses and individuals recycle their food waste.

The industry is also seeing a rise in collaborations and partnerships between companies to improve sustainability and efficiency in food waste management. For example, in 2021, PepsiCo partnered with Danimer Scientific to develop biodegradable food packaging made from plant-based materials.

Who is Winning?

The global products from food waste market key players are Aeropowder, Bio-bean Ltd., Circular Systems S.P.C., Fruitcycle, GroCycle, Jrink Juicery, Misfit Foods, ReGrained, LLC, Rise Products, Rubies in the Rubble, Snact Ltd., Toast Ale Ltd.

Key segments

By Source:

Mangoes

Apples

Grapes

Citrus Fruits

Carrots

Beetroot

Berries

Others

By End User:

Food Processing

Beverage Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



