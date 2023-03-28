Catholic Care Center Selects Medsphere's Wellsoft EHR and RCM Cloud Solutions

Salt Lake City, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions and services, today announced that Catholic Care Center of Bel Aire, Kansas, a Wichita suburb, will open a new senior behavioral health hospital with the company’s Wellsoft electronic health record (EHR) and RCM Cloud revenue cycle management solutions.

A nonprofit Catholic healthcare ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, Catholic Care Center features a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory support residences, short-term skilled rehab, and long-term care. Catholic Care Center’s goal is to provide the highest quality of care to residents at all levels of living, and to offer this care in a spiritually nourishing environment.

“We’re honored by Catholic Care Center’s selection of Medsphere and look forward to supporting the health of all Center residents,” said Medsphere CEO Jeri Judkins. “In many ways, Catholic Care Center is a reminder of times when faith played a more active role in American healthcare and the needs of patients and residents were paramount. This is still the focus at Catholic Care Center, and we take great pride in providing them with affordable health IT that doesn’t drain dollars better spent on resident care.”

Medsphere’s Wellsoft EHR solution supports comprehensive care across behavioral health, urgent, and emergency care environments. The company’s RCM Cloud solution is a suite of patient access and revenue cycle tools that streamline payment processes, speed up payer reimbursements, and improve the financial outlook of the organization.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget.

Medsphere’s portfolio of solutions includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, the ChartLogic ambulatory suite, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product, and the Marketware suite of healthcare relationship management and data analytics tools.

Phoenix Health Systems provides healthcare IT services, including systems vendor-independent implementation, remote service desk, end-user device management, and application management. Systeem Managed IT Services provides workstations, security monitoring, and full IT support. To address healthcare’s numerous connectivity challenges, the Micro-Office Systems division provides data migration, hosting and archiving, interface creation, and workflow automation. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

