Sachem Capital Sets Dates for 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BRANFORD, Conn., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website www.sachemcapitalcorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13737135

The playback can be accessed through April 14, 2023.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut, New York and Florida. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

