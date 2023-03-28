Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces 2023 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award

TYSONS, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our commitment to improving energy efficiency at our hotels,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We are particularly proud to be the only hotel company to receive this honor for 2023. Operating efficiently is just one of the ways we show our guests and investors that we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment, both today and for future generations.”

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. More specifically, ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award winners for Energy Management have demonstrated excellence in improving the energy performance of buildings and plants through a corporate-wide, portfolio-based energy program. These collective efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Park's portfolio-wide efforts to improve environmental efficiencies are an integral part of the Company's broader ESG initiatives. In addition to this recognition, Park is proud to recently have been named as one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies for the second year in a row.



