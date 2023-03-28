TPI Composites Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Highlighting its Contributions to Drive the Renewable Energy Transition Forward

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (Nasdaq: TPIC) announced today the release of its 2022 sustainability report spotlighting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) organizational and global impacts.



“TPI is uniquely positioned and focused on addressing two of the greatest challenges impacting our world today – the global energy crisis and climate change. The geopolitical and macroeconomic events of this past year have underscored the need to accelerate the growth and transition to clean and renewable energy. We will remain steadfast on the front lines as an industry leader, driving the renewable energy transition forward for years to come,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites.

Highlights of the report include:

Produced more than 8,800 wind blades having the potential to eliminate 410 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions -- the equivalent of 80 million homes’ annual electricity use.

Reached 38% global onshore wind market share, excluding China.

Enhanced global Behavior-Based Safety program to further reinforce positive safety behaviors at our facilities.

Transitioned to a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program called IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Awareness).

Reached 30% female and 30% ethnically diverse persons on Board of Directors.

Achieved waste rate reduction goal of 5%.

The report can be found in the Sustainability section of TPI’s website.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

TPI Investor Relations

480-315-8742

investors@tpicomposites.com