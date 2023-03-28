Daxxify™ Is Available at The Well Lounge Med Spa

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Well Lounge team is offering the recently FDA-approved Daxxify™ at their Newtown, PA-based practice this March, adding the wrinkle relaxer to their menu of services for patients who want to soften expression wrinkles in the upper area of the face. Also known as dynamic wrinkles, these lines are linked to repetitive facial movements, such as frowning, smiling, and squinting.



Like the other injectable neuromodulators—such as BOTOX®—Daxxify™ by Revance is an injectable treatment that contains botulinum toxin type A as its active ingredient. It works by blocking certain nerve signals to prevent them from interacting with specific facial muscles. This temporarily prevents the muscles from contracting so that related wrinkles aren’t as visible on the surface.

Daxxify™ is approved to treat moderate to severe frown lines or glabellar lines on adults.

One of the key differences between Daxxify™ and other neuromodulators is that this injectable has the longest lifespan studied. While all injectable treatments in this family provide temporary results, other botulinum toxin injections have a duration of three to four months. Daxxify™ has a duration of six months on average and even up to nine months for some patients. As few as two appointments may be needed to preserve the results throughout the year, so patients who are looking for a longer-lasting neuromodulator treatment may prefer Daxxify™.

Daxxify™ is also the first and only injectable botulinum toxin wrinkle treatment that is stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology to facilitate the delivery of the chemical to nerve cells.

The peptide-enhanced formula improves the efficiency of the product and supports longer-lasting results. It does not contain animal-based components and human serum albumin, which is the most abundant protein found in human blood plasma. The injectable also has a fast onset, with results usually becoming visible within a day or two after treatment.

In addition to Daxxify™, The Well Lounge offers an array of cosmetic treatments, such as other injectables, laser-based devices, skin rejuvenation options, and contouring procedures to enhance the face and body.

