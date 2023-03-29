Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

| Source: Rogers Sports & Media Rogers Sports & Media

Toronto, CANADA

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE

– Watch tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • MAGIC BEN (Whitehorse, YT)’s sleight-of-hand magic tricks frightened Kardinal, had Lilly’s heart racing, and got an absolute yes from the judges
  • Singer EVANGEL OMARI BESONG’s (Edmonton, AB) heartwarming cover of “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes brought the crowd to their feet and impressed Shawn Mendes himself
  • From busking on the streets of Niagara Falls to auditioning on the #CGT stage within minutes, Howie described MEAVE’s (Niagara Falls, ON) talent as a “buried treasure.”
  • Singers KENTON & LISE (Toronto, ON) performed an educational original track about the Permian period, which had Howie scratching his head
  • MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS (Gibsons, BC) had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world
  • Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC), who performed a powerful dance routine to their coach Vincent’s son’s ultrasound

CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act

Stoney Creek, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

XPECTACULO – Circus Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt

Onanole, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act

Whitehorse, YT

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out MAGIC BEN’s Performance HERE

EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out EVANGEL’s Performance HERE

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out MEAVE’s Performance HERE

CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups

London, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out KENTON & LISE’s Performance HERE

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act 

Gibsons, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out MR. CUDDLES’s Performance HERE

CONVERSION – Dance Act 

Trois-Rivières, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out CONVERSION’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 4)

XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports

Orillia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act

Thetford Mines, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

WILL STELFOX – Magic Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ANICA – Singer/Musician 

Grand-Barachois, NB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act

Ontario

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MVP DANCE – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act 

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube 
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter 
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook 
Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637

 