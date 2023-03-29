Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –
TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- MAGIC BEN (Whitehorse, YT)’s sleight-of-hand magic tricks frightened Kardinal, had Lilly’s heart racing, and got an absolute yes from the judges
- Singer EVANGEL OMARI BESONG’s (Edmonton, AB) heartwarming cover of “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes brought the crowd to their feet and impressed Shawn Mendes himself
- From busking on the streets of Niagara Falls to auditioning on the #CGT stage within minutes, Howie described MEAVE’s (Niagara Falls, ON) talent as a “buried treasure.”
- Singers KENTON & LISE (Toronto, ON) performed an educational original track about the Permian period, which had Howie scratching his head
- MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS (Gibsons, BC) had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world
- Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC), who performed a powerful dance routine to their coach Vincent’s son’s ultrasound
CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act
Stoney Creek, ON
XPECTACULO – Circus Act
Scarborough, ON
DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt
Onanole, MB
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act
Whitehorse, YT
Check Out MAGIC BEN’s Performance HERE
EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
Check Out EVANGEL’s Performance HERE
MEAVE – Singer/Musician
Niagara Falls, ON
Check Out MEAVE’s Performance HERE
CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups
London, ON
KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
Check Out KENTON & LISE’s Performance HERE
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act
Gibsons, BC
Check Out MR. CUDDLES’s Performance HERE
CONVERSION – Dance Act
Trois-Rivières, QC
Check Out CONVERSION’s Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 4)
XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports
Orillia, ON
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act
Thetford Mines, QC
SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician
Victoria, BC
A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act
Toronto, ON
WILL STELFOX – Magic Act
Vancouver, BC
THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician
Ottawa, ON
ANICA – Singer/Musician
Grand-Barachois, NB
TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act
Ontario
MVP DANCE – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act
Edmonton, AB
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
