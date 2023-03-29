Kidney Stone Management Market Size ($3,595 Mn by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kidney stone management market size was valued at USD 2,312 million in 2022 & is estimated to Reach USD 3,585 million in 2032. It is attributed to register a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032. Kidney stones can be described as deposits of minerals and salt within the kidneys. Kidney stones can be composed of calcium-oxalate but contain other compounds like cysteine and uric acid. Although kidney stones can affect anyone, most commonly, those between 20 and 40 years of age are affected. They are also known as urolithiasis (in the urinary tract), but it is more widely called ureterolithiasis (in the ureter).

The rising number of people suffering from urolithiasis, the rising prevalence of the senior population around the world, the increasing use of minimally-invasive procedures to treat kidney stones, the rising therapeutic demand, and the rapidly evolving healthcare sector are just some of the critical factors that will drive the market for kidney stone in the 2022-2032 timeframe. Additionally, the rising availability of favourable reimbursements for lithotripsy and advancements in ureterostomy techniques, which will also contribute to the market's growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaway:

By type , the calcium oxalate segment is expected have largest market share among all the types and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period (2023-2032).

, the ureteroscopy segment will hold the most significant market share during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By diagnosis , the computed tomography (CT Scan) segment in the kidney stone management market is anticipated to gain a majority of revenue share during the forecast period (2023-2032).

, the computed tomography (CT Scan) segment in the kidney stone management market is anticipated to gain a majority of revenue share during the forecast period (2023-2032). By end-user , the hospital segment held the majority of the market share in the kidney stone management market in 2022.

, the hospital segment held the majority of the market share in the kidney stone management market in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40% .

is the second largest share due to the rising kidney stone management market incidences. Asia-Pacific held a 22.3% revenue share in 2022.

According to the report, during the forecast period, market restraints for kidney stone management will be the adverse effects of shock wave lithotripsy and the lack of awareness in certain countries. The COVID-19 pandemic caused great disruption and economic crisis, and the market growth rate was also impacted due to the same. Market growth will be impeded by uncertainties regarding the pandemic's severity and restricted access to healthcare facilities.

Factors affecting the growth of the kidney stone management industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the kidney stone management industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing awareness among the population : Market growth for kidney stone management will be driven by the rising incidence and recurrence rates of kidney stones and increased awareness and diagnostics about kidney health.

: Market growth for kidney stone management will be driven by the rising incidence and recurrence rates of kidney stones and increased awareness and diagnostics about kidney health. Advances in technology : For instance, the kidney stone management market will grow as new technologies and devices are introduced in kidney stone management, such as shock wave-lithotripsy, among others.

: For instance, the kidney stone management market will grow as new technologies and devices are introduced in kidney stone management, such as shock wave-lithotripsy, among others. Growth in the geriatric population: According to the report, more than one in ten people have kidney stones. A risk is 1.9% higher in geriatric patients than compared to the general population will drive the market.

According to the report, more than one in ten people have kidney stones. A risk is 1.9% higher in geriatric patients than compared to the general population will drive the market. Increasing investment : Diverse players have made significant investments in order to develop new drugs to address the increasing demand for kidney stone conditions.

: Diverse players have made significant investments in order to develop new drugs to address the increasing demand for kidney stone conditions. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries/technology: Future growth is expected to be aided by technological advancements in kidney stone surgery, such as minimally invasive surgery, new holmium-laser technologies, disposable ureteroscopes, and other technologies.

Top Trends in the Global kidney stone management Market

Key market companies have spent significant amounts on R&D due to the rising prevalence of kidney stone problems. Introducing new technologies and devices in kidney stone disease management is a breakthrough for patients and healthcare professionals. The innovations in stone braking include minimally invasive surgery and holmium laser technology. Lumenis presented the clinical evidence and the advantages of MOSES Technology in lithotripsy, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and other treatments. This laser uses high-energy light to remove kidney stones. Doctors can use MOSES to remove kidney stones quickly and without injuring the surrounding tissues. These factors will offer remunerative expansion possibilities in the future.

Market Growth

As a result of changing lives and an increase in prevalence of kidney diseases globally, there is a growing demand for kidney stone management. For a wide variety of applications, surgeons have quickly adopted minimally invasive surgical methods (MIS), as they have fewer side effects than open procedures. This will drive the demand for advanced methods for managing kidney stones in the near future. These changes in market dynamics are driving the demand for kidney stone management products.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the kidney stone management market globally with a 40% revenue share, with higher incidence and prevalence of kidney stones and favourable reimbursement policies for related health conditions. The region also benefits from increased awareness of stone diseases among patients and the availability of advanced medical devices. Europe holds the second-largest market share. This is due to the region's greater acceptance of technologically advanced products, rising healthcare spending, and favourable reimbursement policy. The market in Asia-Pacific will see a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for Asia Pacific kidney stone management devices is expected to grow due to increasing awareness of advanced medical devices and a large population.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2,312 Million Market Size (2032) USD 3,595 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.6% North America Revenue Share 40% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 22.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market for kidney stone management devices is experiencing rapid growth due to various factors such as the market has seen a significant increase in innovation and new products that can be used to treat any size of kidney stone.

The increasing R&D in urology is another critical factor contributing to the market's financial growth. As a result, the treatment of kidney stones is becoming more advanced and accessible, primarily in emerging economies. In the coming years, this will also drive the kidney stone management market’s revenue prospect.

Market Restraints

Shock wave lithotripsy may have several side effects such as, an increase in arterial blood pressure and stone recurrence. Together this problem is anticipated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period. One of the significant factors obstructing the development of the market are its side effects, such as infection and an increase in arterial blood pressure. In addition, the availability of raw materials and the slowdown in the economy are major factors hampering the kidney stone treatment market.

Market Opportunities

In addition, increasing awareness in product innovations and development due to global technological advancements will create lucrative opportunities for market players in the years to come. In the future, the market's growth rate will be further accelerated due to the increasing prevalence of kidney stone management disease and the minimal invasiveness of the surgeries.

Report Segmentation of the kidney stone management Market

Type Insight

Market segmentation for kidney stone management can be based on the following types: Calcium phosphate, calcium oxide, uric acid and struvite, Cysteine. Calcium oxalate segment is anticipated hold asignificance revenue share in the kidney stone management market. The calcium oxalate section is expected to grow at a CAGR in 4.5%, during the forecast period. Due to high levels of oxalate in urine and reduced water intake, calcium oxalate is the most common type of kidney stone. Oxalates are the substance that forms crystals in the Urine. This happens because the kidneys produce too much oxalate and calcium in urine. Other risk factors include diet, high intakes of sugar, sodium, and protein oxalate. These may lead to calcium oxalate crystals. When the calcium oxide stones are formed, they will be called calcium oxalate. Women with urinary tract infections are more likely to have struvite stones. One of the rarest types is Cysteine stones.

Treatment Insight

The kidney stone market can also be separated based on treatment type lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. The ureteroscopy section will carry the most significant market growth share during the forecast period. This is because it treats those invisible stones on x-ray machines, which has been increasing in popularity among several healthcare organizations. In addition, standard procedure costs and increased utilization of shockwave lithotripsy procedures contribute to this segment’s growth. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is also a type of treatment used to cure kidney stones.

Diagnosis Insight

Based on diagnosis, the market is segmented into such as CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound rays. The computed tomography (CT Scan) segment in the kidney stone management market is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR. The technology obtains multiple numbers of data points with the benefit of a radiation source rotating through the patients forming three-dimensional images. These complete images result from using CT scanners authorized by healthcare professionals to determine the proper treatment for the patient, thereby contributing to better healthcare outcomes thus driving the segment growth.

End User Insight

The market segments categorized by end-user include hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and other end-users. Hospitals held the largest market share for kidney stone management market. This segment is seeing a rise in kidney stone patients and hospitals adopting advanced technology. Hospitals providing satisfactory reimbursement is also another major driver of growth in this segment. The segment of specialty clinics is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The specialty clinics segment will see a rise in skilled surgeons and favourable reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Oxalate

Uric Acid

Struvite

Cysteine

Based on Diagnostic

Abdominal X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Abdominal MRI

Intravenous Pyelography

Based on Treatment

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)

Based on End-User

Healthcare (Hospitals, Private Clinics, Nursing Homes, Medical, Dental)

Hospitality (Hotels, Lodging, Food and Drink Service, Stadium, Theme Parks, Travel)

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Boston Scientific Corporation

EDAP TMS SA

Cook Group Incorporated

Richard Wolf GmbH

DirexGroup

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Ltd.

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Coloplast A/S

Siemens Healthineers

Olympus Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Others Key Players

Recent Development of the kidney stone management Market

American Urological Association (AUA) released new guidelines in 2016 for the surgical treatment of patients suffering from renal stones. The most significant change was the decision regarding the treatment and therapy of kidney stones. This should be made jointly by both physicians and patients.

The two-year clinical trial was launched by the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a scientific data research center for the Urinary Stone Disease Research network. It was designed to identify ways to prevent the recurrence and treatment of kidney stones.

In October 2017, Lumenis launched MOSES Holmium Technology for Urology Applications in India. This product's geographical expansion opened up new lucrative opportunities for the company.

September 2018 - Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the LithoVue Empower Deployment Device in Europe and the USA for retrieving kidney stones using flexible ureteroscopy.

