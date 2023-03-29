Cloud Enterprise Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.7%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 122 Billion from 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cloud Enterprise Management Market Estimated At US$18.7 Billion In The Year 2022, Is Projected To Reach A Revised Size Of US$122 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 30.7% Over The Period 2022-2030. The cloud enterprise management market is thriving due to the IT industry's increasing technological advancement. To protect digital data from external hazards, businesses are implementing cloud-based enterprise management solutions. Many organizations are adopting cloud-based enterprise management solutions to ensure the safety of their data. Data security is crucial for the majority of business and personal computers. If they fall into the wrong hands, customer information, payments, personal files, and bank account information are difficult to replace and hazardous. Data lost as a result of a natural catastrophe such as a flood or fire is devastating, but data lost as a result of hackers or malware infections can have far more dire consequences.

Cloud enterprise administration is required for high speed, maximum virtual storage, solid data security, scalability, and autonomy. The importance of cloud enterprise administration is multifaceted, including the enhancement of data security and efficiency in organizations worldwide.

Cloud Enterprise Management Market Recent Developments:

In June 2019 - Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads on Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Businesses can now seamlessly connect Azure services like Analytics and AI to Oracle Cloud services like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within Oracle Cloud, the partnership provides the best experience on both highly optimized clouds.

In January 2019 - Alfresco, a leading enterprise open-source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, and Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation, consulting and reengineering expert, announce an expansion of their global partnership and development of a new solution framework. Built on the Alfresco digital business platform to meet the needs of today's digital customers by simplifying content creation, access, sharing and review.

Cloud Enterprise Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers

A rise in the number of hackers and other external hazards is driving the expansion of the market for cloud enterprise management. On the other hand, numerous administrations in numerous nations utilize cloud enterprise management solutions for security and other reasons. The increase in data disputes between nations has prompted a focus on the development of cloud enterprise management capabilities.

As a result, businesses in each nation are developing and introducing enhanced cloud enterprise management solutions in order to maintain their market dominance. This is a significant factor contributing to the global expansion of cloud enterprise management.

Challenges

In numerous nations, Cloud Enterprise Management has been adopted to monitor data. However, users of cloud enterprise management encounter certain obstacles. The cloud enterprise management market could be disrupted by standards, funding, and collaboration.

Low awareness of cloud enterprise management solutions, limited control, and identity missteps are some of the obstacles to the market's expansion.

Regional Outlook:

Due to its advanced cloud enterprise management, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for cloud enterprise management. As numerous organizations adopt new technologies and applications, it is anticipated that Europe and APAC will acquire significant market share for cloud enterprise management.

As a result of government initiatives to enhance technology, China and Japan are anticipated to be the fastest-growing markets for cloud enterprise management.

The cloud enterprise management market in South America is also anticipated to experience high growth rates in the coming years, due to the growing demand for new IT technologies.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 30.7% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 18.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 122 Billion By service Professional

Managed By Type Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud By Application Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises By Companies IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Box, Epicor Software, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Cloud Enterprise Management Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Box, Epicor Software, and Others.

By service:

Professional

Managed

By Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

