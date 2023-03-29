Pie Packaging Market is projected to Reach US$ 84.27 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pie Packaging Market Size Was Valued At USD 46.91 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 84.27 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.0% From 2023 To 2030. Essentially, pies are prepared from pastry dough containing various sweeteners. Ingredients differ from region to region. For instance, the British prefer steak, kidney, ground beef, or poultry pie, whereas the Australians prefer takeout. For decades, pies have been a popular baked goods item, and as consumer habits change around the globe, smaller pies and cupcakes are becoming increasingly popular among many people's favorite baked goods. This trend is anticipated to increase the pie packaging market worldwide. It is essential to observe that the presentation of pie may vary by region.

Large traditional pies might not be prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region. Equally scrumptious, pie has been extensively subdivided, with numerous regions manufacturing their own versions. In the West, large pies are only ingested on special occasions. The global pie packaging market is directly related to pie consumption.

Pie Packaging Market Recent Developments:

In January 2022, global packaging solutions provider Amcor announced the release of new AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable packaging designed to enhance the sustainability of pie packaging. The new packaging is made from recycled materials and is fully recyclable, providing a more environmentally friendly solution for pie makers and consumers.

In October 2021, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., a leading manufacturer of food packaging products, announced the acquisition of the South American packaging business of Huhtamaki Oyj, a global packaging solutions provider. The acquisition includes the company's pie-wrapping operations in Brazil, Colombia and Argentina and is expected to expand Pactiv Evergreen's presence in the South American market.

In August 2021, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), a leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, announced the release of new DuraGard™ pie packaging designed to provide enhanced protection and visibility to pies during transit and storage. The new packaging features a clear plastic window that allows consumers to see inside the product and improves its resistance to moisture and other environmental factors.

Pie Packaging Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food Due to the increase in busy lifestyles, there is a growing demand for readily prepared convenience foods. Due to the fact that pies are a convenient food option, this is propelling the growth of the pie packaging market.

The increasing appeal of frozen pies: Since frozen pies can be stored and consumed at any time, they are gaining in popularity. This is a factor in the expansion of the pie packaging market.

Demand for Organic Pies Is Growing The demand for organic pies is increasing, particularly among health-conscious consumers. This presents opportunities for pie packaging market participants to broaden their product offerings and appeal to this consumer segment.

Regional Outlook:

Together, North America and Europe claim the largest share of the pie packaging market. The magnitude of these regions' consumer bases is directly responsible for their expansion. The United States and Canada in North America and Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France in Europe are major market contributors. Following North America and Europe in terms of market growth is Asia-Pacific. As a consequence of changes in lifestyle and an increase in disposable income, the pie packaging market has grown. China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India are among the Asia-Pacific countries with a prospective growth rate. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa may also contribute significantly to market expansion in the coming years.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.0% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 46.91 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 84.27 Billion By Type Paperboard

Plastic

Unfinished pine

Other By Applications Tins

Containers

Pans

Boxes

Other By Companies A1 Packing & Stationery, Shijiazhuang Chuangmei Paper Products, Albany Packaging, PieBox, Cassel Bear, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Pie Packaging Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

A1 Packing & Stationery, Shijiazhuang Chuangmei Paper Products, Albany Packaging, PieBox, Cassel Bear, and Others.

By Type:

Paperboard

Plastic

Unfinished pine

Other

By Application:

Tins

Containers

Pans

Boxes

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

