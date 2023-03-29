Borregaard ASA: Proxies for the Annual General Meeting 18 April 2023

In connection with Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting, Mr. Per A. Sørlie, President and CEO of Borregaard ASA, has been assigned voting rights based on proxies for 7,297,565 shares in Borregaard ASA. The proxies apply exclusively to the Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA on 18 April 2023. This means that Mr. Per A. Sørlie represents a total of 7,30 % of the outstanding shares in Borregaard ASA.



Mr. Per A. Sørlie’s personal shareholding in Borregaard ASA is 164,810 shares.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 29 March 2023

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



