Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Predicted to Garner USD 23.3 Billion By 2032, At CAGR 9.6%

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market size accounted for USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 23.3 billion by 2032. Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) are a group of infections that occur in the skin and its underlying structures, such as the hair follicles, sweat glands, and subcutaneous layers. These infections are caused by a wide range of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pyogenes, and other species such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Klebsiella pneumonia. Symptoms of ABSSSI may include redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, warmth, and drainage of pus. Treatment for ABSSSI may include antibiotics and other medications, such as antifungals, antivirals, or topical creams.





Key Takeaway:

By Infection Type, Hospital-Acquired ABSSSI is estimated to be the fastest-expanding segment among all types. During the forecast period, this segment's growth is attributed to rapidly increasing resistance against this bacterium.

By Drug Type, the delafloxacin drug comes under the oral antibiotics segment, upholding the largest market share over the forecast period (2023 to 2032).

By Route of Administration, parenteral routes reported holdings of maximum share during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital pharmacy segment registered the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the factors like increasing hospital providing drug costs and the onset of COVID-19 led to the promotion of home healthcare.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.5%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the presence of a large patient population and increased healthcare expenditure.

In Addition to this, the prevalence of bacterial skin infections is increasing in developing nations like India, China, and certain regions of the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Complete research in the enhancement of novel treatment choices and a large account of potential drugs in late and middle-stage development is predicted to generate a profitable habitat for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market expansion across the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. Chronic diseases increase the risk of developing skin infections, which are caused by bacteria, leading to an increased demand for treatment of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections have resulted in improved outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. This has increased the demand for these treatments, thus driving the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections have resulted in improved outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. This has increased the demand for these treatments, thus driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for anti-bacterial drugs: The increasing demand for anti-bacterial drugs due to their high efficacy in treating acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections is another factor driving the growth of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market.

Growing geriatric population: The growing geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. The elderly are more prone to infections due to their weakened immune system and increased exposure to bacteria, thus increasing the demand for treatments of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections.

Increasing awareness about skin infections: The increasing awareness about skin infections among the general population is another factor driving the growth of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. This has increased the demand for treatments of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections.

Top Trends in the Global Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market

Top trends in the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market due to the growing cases of bacterial skin and skin structure infections is a major trends helps to the growth of the acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2017 to 2022, the cases of skin infections growing from 2.9 million to 3.4 million. The rising of infections is due to the number of factors mainly unhygienic environment, poor nutrition, and the rising antibiotic resistance. The global pharmaceutical companies are investing majorly in research and development releted activities to create novel drugs and their regarding treatments for bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

Market Growth

The global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market is a rapidly growing sector in the healthcare industry with a large potential for gain. Acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections are caused by a variety of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pyogenes, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These infections can cause significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development of skin infection care products, the growing focus on homecare settings, and the increasing acceptance of advanced skin care products are expected to provide significant opportunities for the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market.

Regional Analysis

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market is segmented into North America, Estern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, large patient population, and high awareness regarding health and hygiene. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the presence of a large patient population and increased healthcare expenditure. The UK, France, Germany, and Italy are expected to be the major contributors to the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to rapidly increasing awareness among consumers, rising disposable income, and increased government initiatives. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to be major contributors to the market. Latin America is expected to register moderate growth due to the presence of a large patient population and increasing government initiatives. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth due to poor healthcare infrastructure and limited access to healthcare services.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.5 billion Market Size (2032) USD 23.2 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.6% North America Revenue Share 34.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market is driven by a number of factors. The rising global prevalence of skin and skin structure infections is a major driver for the market. There is an increasing demand for effective treatment options for bacterial skin and skin structure infections, with the emergence of more virulent strains of bacteria becoming increasingly resistant to traditional treatments. Additionally, increasing investment in research and development for the development of new and more effective treatments is another driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness of bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and the availability of improved diagnostic techniques, have also been instrumental in driving the market. Finally, the growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle related conditions, such as diabetes, are also expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market is restrained by several factors. These include the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, the availability of generic drugs, and the limited number of new drug developments. Antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly serious global health issue, as bacteria become resistant to existing treatments, making it more difficult to treat certain infections. This is leading to a decrease in the efficacy of current treatments, limiting the effectiveness of acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatments. The availability of generic drugs and the limited number of new drug developments are also contributing to the restraint of the global acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market. Generic drugs are less expensive than brand-name drugs, so they are often preferred by consumers, leading to a decrease in the sales of brand-name drugs. Additionally, there is a limited number of new drug developments in the acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market, making it difficult for companies to introduce new treatments.

Market Opportunities

The market opportunity for acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment lies in the development of novel and effective therapies that can reduce the burden of these infections. Currently, the main treatment options are antibiotics such as vancomycin, cephalosporins, and quinolones, but resistance to these agents is increasingly common. As such, the development of novel antibiotics, as well as other alternative treatments such as vaccines and immunotherapies, could provide an opportunity to reduce the burden of these infections. Additionally, the rising prevalence of these infections in developing nations presents an opportunity for treatment providers to increase their revenue.

Overall, the global market for acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment presents a significant opportunity for growth. With the development of novel treatments and the rising prevalence of these infections, there is a large potential for gain in this sector of healthcare.

Report Segmentation of the Global Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market

Infection Type Insight

Based on type, the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection market are segmented into hospital-acquired ABSSSI and community-acquired ABSSSI. Hospital-acquired ABSSSIs are infections that occur in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital, nursing home, or other healthcare facility, and are not present or incubating at the time of admission. These infections are usually caused by a wide variety of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and can spread from patient to patient via the hands of healthcare workers, through contact with contaminated surfaces, and from the air. Community-acquired ABSSSIs are infections that occur outside of a healthcare setting and are usually acquired through contact with an infected person or an infected animal or insect. These infections can be caused by a wide variety of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and can spread through contact with an infected person or an infected animal or insect, through contact with contaminated surfaces, and through the air.

Drug Type Insight

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market can be segmented by drug type into oral and parentral antibiotics (Delafloxacin, Vancomycin, Oritavancin, Daptomycin, and Others). Under oral antibiotic segment delafloxacin drug upholds the largest market share over the forecast period. Delafloxacin is generally used to treat various types of bacterial infections. This medication is derived from the class quinolone antibiotic treatment.

Next to Delafloxacin, Vancomycin is the most-used drug that holds the second largest market share of the ABSSSI treatment market.

Route of Administration Insight

Based on routes of administration segment market is devided into oral, topical, and parental. As per the records, the parenteral routes reported holdings of maximum share in 2022. The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market is segmented on the basis of route of administration. These include oral, parentral, and topical. The oral route is the most commonly used route of administration for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Oral medications are easy to administer and are generally well-tolerated. They are available in the form of tablets, capsules, and suspensions. Parentral medications are administered directly into the vein and are used for more serious infections. These medications are usually more potent than oral medications and can be more effective in treating more severe infections. Topical medications are applied directly to the skin and can be used to treat localized infections. These medications are available in the form of creams, ointments, gels, and sprays.

Distribution channel Insight

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are the largest segment of the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market, accounting for the majority of sales. Hospital pharmacies provide a variety of prescription medications, including those for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Online pharmacies provide convenience to consumers, as they can purchase medications without having to visit a physical store. Online pharmacies are gaining popularity, as they offer competitive prices and faster delivery. Retail pharmacies are the second-largest segment of the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market. Retail pharmacies are located in supermarkets, drug stores, and other retail outlets.

Market Segmentation

Infection Type

Hospital-acquired ABSSSIs

Community-acquired ABSSSIs

Drug Type

Oral Antibiotics

Parental Antibiotics

Route of Administration

Oral Route

Parental Route

Topical Route

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Aceragen, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Allergen

Cumberland Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Accord Healthcare ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Global Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market

Key players in the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market are focusing on the development of novel therapies to treat the disease more effectively.

In June 2019 , Allergan plc announced the launch of a Phase III clinical study of its investigational antibiotic drug, oritavancin, to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

, Allergan plc announced the launch of a Phase III clinical study of its investigational antibiotic drug, oritavancin, to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). In November 2019 , Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced the success of its clinical trial of cefiderocol, an investigational siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic, for the treatment of ABSSSI.

, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced the success of its clinical trial of cefiderocol, an investigational siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic, for the treatment of ABSSSI. In March 2019 , Melinta Therapeutics announced the acquisition of Cempra Inc., which is a clinical stage-biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections.

, Melinta Therapeutics announced the acquisition of Cempra Inc., which is a clinical stage-biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections. In August 2019 , Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize an investigational antibiotic, PF-06425090, to treat ABSSSI and other serious bacterial infections.

, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize an investigational antibiotic, PF-06425090, to treat ABSSSI and other serious bacterial infections. In April 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. announced the initiation of a Phase III clinical study of its investigational antibiotic, imipenem/cilastatin/relebactam (IMI/REL), to treat ABSSSI.

