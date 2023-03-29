Invitation Annual General Meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG

English Swedish

Invitation to the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Dear Shareholder,

The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the ordinary General Meeting concerning the financial year 2022

Date: Friday, April 21 2023, 2 pm

Place: Hemvärnsgatan 9, Solna (Sweden)

I. Notification





Shareholders who wish to attend (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) the ordinary General Meeting must be recorded in the Company's share register by Thursday, 13 April 2023 at the latest and must notify the Company no later than Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 1 p.m. by telephone +46 660 26 62 00, by mail to Fenix Outdoor International AG, Hemvärnsgatan 15, 171 54 Solna (Sweden) or by e-mail info@fenixoutdoor.se of their attendance. An e-mail from the Company confirming the receipt of the notification must be presented at the entrance in order to be admitted to the ordinary General Meeting. The notification of the Shareholder must include name, personal identification number (registration number), address, email address (if applicable), phone number and the names of accompanying advisors, if any.

Shareholders holding shares through a nominee must, in order to be entitled to attend and vote (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) at the ordinary General Meeting, temporarily register the shares in their own name. For the shares to be re-registered in time, shareholders should instruct the nominee, bank or broker that manages the shares, well in advance of Thursday, April 13 2023 for temporary re-registration, so called voting registration. After the shares have been registered in the shareholder’s own name, the shareholder shall follow the instructions as set out above in this section III.

II. Representation and proxy





Shareholders who do not personally attend the ordinary General Meeting may be represented as follows:

by any representative, who does not need to be a shareholder; or

by the designated Independent Proxy being Mr. Lars Sandberg (Skarp Advokatbyrå AB, attn. Lars Sandberg, Grev Turegatan 35, SE – 114 38 Stockholm, Sweden). E-mail address lars.sandberg@skarplaw.se.

In case attendance is intended by representative, the power of attorney should be submitted to the representative in original along with the notification.

In case attendance is intended by the Independent Proxy, the instruction form should be submitted along with the notification to the Independent Proxy and in advance by e-mail (as mentioned on the instruction form). Instruction forms are available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se. The instruction form must reach the Independent Proxy by e-mail no later than Monday April 17, 2023.

III. Shares and votes





As of March 29 2023, the total number of shares and votes in Fenix Outdoor International AG is 35,060,000, whereof 24,000,000 are category A shares and 11,060,000 are category B shares. As of March 29 2023, the company holds 132,337 B-shares, of these as treasury shares.

Zug, March 29 2023

Fenix Outdoor International AG

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman





