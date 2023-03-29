English German French Italian Spanish

ETC GROUP TO LAUNCH THE FIRST

DIGITAL ASSET ETP BASED ON AN MSCI INDEX

This is the first crypto ETP to launch based on an MSCI index





The ETP will track the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index, with quarterly rebalancing





The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP is expected to list as early as April on Deutsche Börse Xetra under its planned primary ticker “DA20”





The ETP will be physically-backed, with digital assets kept in cold storage custody







29 March, 2023. London, UK - ETC Group ( www.etc-group.com ), Europe’s leading provider of digital asset-backed securities, has announced today that it will list the first crypto ETP based on an MSCI index. The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP is expected to list on Germany’s Deutsche Börse XETRA in April.

The ETP will track the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, which was developed by MSCI with ETC Group's input, was launched in early March this year, and represents the 20 leading digital assets. These currently include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). Each individual constituent of the index is capped at a maximum of 30 percent. Stablecoins, privacy tokens and meme-coins, are excluded from the index universe.

Like other ETC Group products, the ETP will be physically-backed and the underlying digital assets will be deposited in cold storage custody, in accordance with the index composition and weighting.



Tim Bevan, Co-CEO and Founder of ETC Group, commented, “We are very proud to issue this new benchmark ETP. Tracking twenty constituents, this is the first genuine broad market index ETP in this exciting new asset class providing the ideal asset allocation tool to investors.”

Bradley Duke, Co-CEO and Founder added, "This product signals the evolution of ETC Group’s product offering from single asset access products toward products that provide investment management solutions while retaining the same uncompromising standards in quality and investor security.”

Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI said, “The digital assets ecosystem is evolving rapidly and investor demand for access to this new asset class is growing. MSCI Digital Assets Indexes are developed with a systematic and process-oriented approach to help global investors gain transparency into this long-term, disruptive trend and enable them to make better investment decisions.”



The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP can, once listed, be bought and sold like shares or ETFs via the regulated stock exchange. All that is required is a standard securities account with a broker or bank. Liquidity in trading of the ETPs is ensured by authorised participants and market makers.



Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk.

Information contained in this press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering to retail investors in the United Kingdom, or a public offering in the United States or Canada, or any state, province or territory thereof, where neither the issuer nor its products are authorised or registered for distribution or sale and where no prospectus of the issuer has been filed with any securities regulator. Full Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc





- ENDS -

Notes for Editors

About ETC Group ( www.etc-group.com )

ETC Group has been created to provide investors with the tools to access the investment opportunities of the digital assets' and blockchain ecosystem. The company develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse.

With a track record of over three years, ETC Group is made up of an exceptional team of financial services professionals and entrepreneurs with experience spanning both digital assets and regulated markets. With product quality and safety at the core of our product creation approach, we aim to continuously launch best-in-class institutional-grade exchange traded products.

As a company, we have previously launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product on Deutsche Börse XETRA, the largest ETF trading venue in Europe, and have also launched Europe´s first Metaverse ETF together with HANetf.

Trading Information

Product Primary listing exchange Primary ticker ISIN ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (Expected)

Deutsche Börse XETRA (Expected)

DA20 (Expected)

DE000A3G3ZL3 ETC Group Physical Bitcoin Deutsche Börse XETRA

BTCE DE000A27Z304 ETC Group Physical Ethereum Deutsche Börse XETRA

ZETH DE000A3GMKD ETC Group Physical Litecoin Deutsche Börse XETRA

ELTC DE000A3GN5J9 ETC Group Physical Polkadot Deutsche Börse XETRA PLKA DE000A3GVKX6 ETC Group Physical Cardano Deutsche Börse XETRA RDAN DE000A3GVKY4 ETC Group Physical Solana Deutsche Börse XETRA ESOL DE000A3GVKZ1 ETC Group Physical Polygon Deutsche Börse XETRA MTCE DE000A3GWNP ETC Group Physical XRP Deutsche Börse XETRA GXRP DE000A3GYNB0

The product list including all exchange listings and trading information is available at https://etc-group.com/products/.

Contact index@etc-group.com for any product related inquiries.

Media Contact:

Sam Shelton

sam@finchpr.com





COHESION BUREAU

Frank Schwarz

T +49 611 580 2929 0

frank.schwarz@cohesionbureau.com



Attachment