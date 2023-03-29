Medical Simulation Market Set to Surge Significantly and Expected to Grow at a 15.17% CAGR to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Simulation Market is estimated to reach over USD 7.70 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period.

Public awareness of minimally invasive surgical techniques has increased because of the development of surgical instruments for research and development. Specialized sensorimotor skills are required for minimally invasive therapies. The tools needed to master these minimally invasive procedures are available through modeling. Moreover, virtual reality is used for education and training, and AR-based apps are used to provide effective healthcare. As a result, the market for healthcare simulation is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the spike in demand for minimally invasive surgical methods. The market is anticipated to rise due to elements like the preference for less invasive methods, advancing technology, and a focus on patient safety.





The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on a variety of buyers and sellers. The use of simulation in healthcare education equips staff members with the self-assurance, information, and abilities necessary to improve patient safety. Simulation provides an opportunity to properly educate and train professionals to increase patient safety outcomes and further reduce medical errors. Also, there are opportunities in underserved, emerging economies with great potential as a result of improved healthcare infrastructure, rising unfilled medical demand, and an increase in the incidence of medical errors in populations. There are several places that provide these minimally invasive procedures which is a positive.



Recent Developments:

In March 2022-A cutting-edge, online resuscitation training program without instructor monitoring was announced by Meddlers, a top provider of digital learning for hospitals and healthcare workers. American Heart Association (Association) research and Laerdal Medical technology were used in the co-development and powering of the internationally acclaimed online application Heart Code Complete.

In May 2021: CAE VI Medix 3.2, a new product from CAE Inc., allows for increased fidelity, ultrasonography realism, 3D/4D ultrasound, and multiplanar reconstruction in the CAE VI Medix simulation platform (MPR).

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Simulation Market:

CAE

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems

Simula Corporation

Limbs & Things Ltd

Entice AB

Simu aids

Guard Scientific Company

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

Medical Simulation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 2.19 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 7.70 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.17% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product & Services, Technology, End-use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

While the mortality rate from drug errors is rising, safety is a serious concern in the healthcare sector. The industry for medical simulation is expanding due to important considerations such as patient access restrictions during training. The medical simulation market is expanding due to improvements in medical teaching. The market for medical simulation is expanding as patient safety is being given more attention.

The instructional services offered to medical students, residents, fellows, nursing staff, ancillary healthcare workers, and practicing physicians worldwide increasingly include medical simulators. Two factors contributing to this acceptance are the growing need for evidence-based treatment services and the reduction in the number of hours residents may work each week.

Challenges:

The lack of qualified technicians and the high costs of medical simulation systems are the main factors that could restrain the market's growth over the forecast period. The development of the global medical simulation sector is, however, being constrained by a shortage of qualified IT specialists and security concerns. Nonetheless, despite the difficulty in obtaining funding, the market for medical simulation is expanding.

Regional Trends:

The North America medical simulation market is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR soon. The existence of major competitors in the area and significant technological investment are only two examples of the many variables that have contributed to the market's growth.

Also, during the forecast period, rapid technological improvements and rising disposable income are some of the factors anticipated to drive market expansion. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market. due to the framework for healthcare's ongoing advances. Also, the market is expanding because of the growing use of medical facilities and the quickening expansion of manufacturing facilities in developing nations like China and India.





Segmentation of Medical Simulation Market-

By Product & Services

Healthcare Anatomical Models Patient Simulators Task Trainers Interventional/Surgical Simulators Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators Gynecology Simulators Cardiovascular Simulators Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators Spine Surgical Simulators Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators Endovascular Simulators Ultrasound Simulators Dental Simulators Eye Simulators

Web-Based Simulators

Healthcare Simulation Software

Simulation Training Services

By Technology

Virtual Patient Simulation

3D Printing

Procedure Rehearsal Technology

By End-use

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Research Medical Device Companies Others



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





