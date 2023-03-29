China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report 2022-2023: The Current Growth of the Autonomous Shuttle Market is Mainly Driven by Policies and Smart Road Upgrades

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Operation Scenarios of Autonomous Shuttles Are Extending from Designated Areas and Low-Speed Scenarios to Open Environments and Complex Scenarios

At present, autonomous shuttles are running from closed and semi-closed designated areas (parks, scenic spots, factories, communities, campuses, airports, etc.) to urban public roads as subway shuttle buses, urban microcirculation buses, and autonomous buses for ride-hailing services.

The Current Growth of the Autonomous Shuttle Market is Mainly Driven by Policies and Smart Road Upgrades

China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea have issued favorable policies for autonomous buses.

Japan, the United States and South Korea among other foreign countries have introduced policies to encourage the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles like autonomous shuttles.

On March 10, 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States issued a first-of-its-kind final rule, the Occupant Protection Safety Standards for Vehicles Without Driving Controls, no longer requiring automated vehicle manufacturers to equip their ADS-enabled vehicles with traditional manual controls to meet crash standards.

Japan decided to allow for use of L4 autonomous vehicles (controlled by system) in transit and delivery services from April 1, 2023.

South Korea proposed a goal of commercializing L4 (highly automated) autonomous buses and shuttle buses by 2025 under its "Mobility Innovation Roadmap". On November 25, 2022, Seoul, capital of South Korea, opened the first autonomous bus line with a total mileage of about 3.4 kilometers, marking South Korea's first step to commercialize autonomous shuttles.

In China, Beijing, Shenzhen and other cities have standardized autonomous shuttles in terms of product standards and administration, setting an example for the development of the industry.

In January 2022, the "Automated Driving Bus" association standard jointly drafted by Baidu, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), ZTE and Geely was officially released. This standard covers two parts: Automated Driving Bus - Part 1: Vehicle Operation Technical Requirements, and Autonomous Bus - Part 2: Test Methods and Requirement of Automated Driving Feature. They specify the technical requirements for autonomous buses in terms of basic safety, information security, operation safety and autonomous driving tests.

In March 2022, Beijing High-level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone issued the Detailed Implementation Rules for Road Testing and Demonstrative Application of Intelligent Connected Buses in Beijing Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policy Pilot Zone (Trial), posing specific administrative requirements for in-vehicle management, vehicle operation, road test, insurance and technical parameters.

In November, 2022, Beijing High-level autonomous driving Demonstration Zone issued the "Detailed Rules for the Administration of Autonomous Shuttles in Beijing Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policy Pilot Zone (Road Testing and Demonstrative Application)". It is China's first normative policy for new short-distance passenger transport intelligent connected products without a driver's seat or steering wheel and is also China's first policy to give corresponding right of way to autonomous shuttles in a coded form.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview and Status Quo of Autonomous Shuttle Industry

1.1 Definition of Autonomous Shuttle

1.2 Composition of Autonomous Shuttle System

1.3 Autonomous Shuttle Operation Models

1.4 Application Scenario Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Minibuses

1.5 Application Scenario Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Robobuses

1.6 Product Configuration Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Minibuses

1.7 Product Configuration Comparison between Main Autonomous Shuttle Companies - Robobuses

1.8 Trends



2 Policies for Autonomous Shuttle Industry

2.1 China's Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policies

2.2 China's Smart Bus Industry Policies

2.3 China's Standards and Specifications for Autonomous Shuttles

2.4 Beijing's Administrative Rules for Autonomous Shuttles

2.5 Methods and Requirements for Field Test of Autonomous Driving Functions of Functional Autonomous Vehicles

2.6 Release of ''Automated Driving Bus'' Association Standard

2.6.1 Technical Requirements for Operation of Autonomous Buses

2.6.2 Autonomous Bus Field Tests



3 Chinese Autonomous Shuttle Companies

3.1 Baidu Apollo

3.2 ECHIEV

3.3 MOGO

3.4 WeRide

3.5 QCraft

3.6 Unity Drive

3.7 UISEE

3.8 SenseAuto

3.9 Freetech

3.10 Ant Ranger

3.11 Skywilling

3.12 Idriverplus

3.13 Shanghai Space

3.14 Bus Me

3.15 Banma Zhixing



4 Chinese Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators

4.1 Dongfeng Yuexiang

4.2 Yutong Bus

4.3 Skywell

4.4 Autonomous Buses of China Shaanqi

4.5 Intelligent Minibuses of FAW Hongqi



5 Overseas Autonomous Shuttle System Integrators

5.1 Navya

5.2 EasyMile

5.3 May Mobility

5.4 Holon

5.5 ZF

5.6 Toyota

5.7 Hyundai 42 Dot

5.8 ZOOX

