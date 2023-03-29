Harju Elekter Group’s audited Annual Report 2022

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2022 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 22 February 2023, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year 2022 was 175.3 million euros, the operating loss was 4.5 million euros and net loss 5.6 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2022 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports ).

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

Attachments