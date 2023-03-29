North and Latin American Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Market Report 2023: Increased Commercial Printing Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uncoated Freesheet (UFS) Market in Americas (North & Latin America): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Americas uncoated freesheet market demand is forecasted to reach 7.64 million metric tons in 2027, declining at a CAGR of 1.21%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

In the Americas uncoated freesheet market, driving factors were an increase in the number of school-going children, growth in paper packaging industry, increased commercial printing, growing number of businesses, and rapid urbanization. However, the market growth has been restrained by increasing raw material cost, electrification of media and the cyclicality of the paper industry.

Americas uncoated freesheet market demand and capacity by region can be segmented as follows: North America and Latin America. In 2022, the dominant share of Americas uncoated freesheet market was held by North America, followed by Latin America.

The North America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: healthcare, finance & insurance, education, professional & technical, public administration, wholesale & retail trade, manufacturing and other. In 2022, the dominant share of North America uncoated freesheet market was held by healthcare, followed by finance & insurance.

The Latin America uncoated freesheet market by end user can be segmented as follows: education, professional, communication, healthcare and other. In 2022, the dominant share of Latin America uncoated freesheet market was held by education, followed by professional.

