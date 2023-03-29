Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer and WestRock

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers market size & forecast data for pharmaceutical packaging market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are includes in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe pharmaceutical packaging, including the Europe pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



Pharmaceutical packaging is the packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations, and it is an integral part of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging is often involved in dosing, dispensing, and use of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging plays a significant role in keeping the drug safe and one of the important aspect is that, the material used for the packaging the drugs should remain safe as it should not react with the drug packaged.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $25.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach at $33.97 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.84%, during the study period.

In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant market share of 20.21% followed by the UK with 16.05% and then France with 14.93% in Europe. This demand is owed to increasing needs for prescription drugs, presence of leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, and high investments in drug development.

Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market due to attributable to growing demand of blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.

Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a share of more than 33% market share in the Europe pharmaceutical packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.

Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a share of more than 38% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market share that can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for highest share of more than 46% in the Europe Pharmaceutical packaging market which is owing to growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.

Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer and WestRock are the leading players in the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments and rare diseases.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Packaging type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Primary Packaging type

Ampoules

Vials

Blisters & Strip

Bottles & Jars

Containers & Tubes

Pouches & Sachets

Others

Material type

Paper

Glass

Plastic

Others

End-user type

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies

CMOs/CDMOs

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Pharmaceutical packaging Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Europe: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging (2022-2028; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation Data

Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Europe: Projected Revenue by Primary Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Ampoules Packaging

Vials Packaging

Strip & Blister Packaging

Bottles & Jars

Containers & Tubes

Sachets & Pouches

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Paper

Glass

Plastic

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CMOs/CDMOs

Others

Germany: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

UK: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

France: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

Italy: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

Spain: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 4: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Drivers

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview

Pharmaceutical Packaging - Competitive Landscape

Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Players

Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Company Profiles

Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r9ohv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.