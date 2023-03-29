Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Report 2023-2028: Reduced Latency and Improved Connectivity to Open Up New Growth Pathways

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LTE Advanced Pro Market (2023-2028) by Core Network Technology, Communication Infrastructure, Deployment Location, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global LTE Advanced Pro Market is estimated to be USD 8.92 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.21 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reduced Latency and Improved Connectivity to Open Up New Growth Pathways

Growing Demand for Enhanced Network Coverage in Cost-Efficient Solutions

LTE Advanced Pro Delivers Higher Bitrates in Cost-Efficient Manner

Restraints

Intercell Interference

Air Interface Waveform Technologies have Technical Uncertainty

Opportunities

Increased Application of IoT

Backward Compatibility for 5G Technology Support

Challenges

Improved Performance of Alternate Technology

Market Segmentations



The Global LTE Advanced Pro Market is segmented based on Core Network Technology, Communication Infrastructure, Deployment Location, and Geography.

By Core Network Technology, the market is classified into Software-Defined Technology, and Network Functions Virtualizatio.

By Communication Infrastructure, the market is classified into Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, and DAS.

By Deployment Location, the market is classified into Urban Areas, Public Areas, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways, Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Incoax Networks, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Rakon Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm, Node-H GmbH, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global LTE Advanced Pro Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global LTE Advanced Pro Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $22.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Core Network Technology



7 Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Communication Infrastructure



8 Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Deployment Location



9 Americas' LTE Advanced Pro Market



10 Europe's LTE Advanced Pro Market



11 Middle East and Africa's LTE Advanced Pro Market



12 APAC's LTE Advanced Pro Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accelleran N.V.

Airspan Networks

Artiza Networks, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems

CommScope, Inc.

Digi International

Ericsson

Fibocom Wireless, Inc.

Halberd Bastion

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Mimosa Networks, Inc.

Node-H GmbH

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo, Inc.

Qualcomm

Rakon Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Sierra Wireless

ZTE Corp.

