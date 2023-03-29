Global Apheresis Market Size To Worth USD 6.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 11.15%

New York, United States , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Apheresis Market Size to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 6.5 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.15% during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The industry is expected to grow as cases of chronic illnesses like cancer and autoimmune diseases rise. The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) reports that more than 80 autoimmune disorders are the leading killers worldwide. Autoimmune illnesses are really the third most common cause of death in the US. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Pathology, about 3% of Americans have an autoimmune illness. TPE, or therapeutic plasma exchange, is used to treat these medical conditions. The lower number of skilled workers, growing blood pollution, and higher costs associated with apheresis procedures are impeding the market's overall growth.

Apheresis is the removal of blood from the donor's body, the removal of one or more blood components, such as platelets, plasma, and white blood cells, and the subsequent transfusion of the remaining blood back into the donor during or after the process. In this instance, a device built to resemble a centrifuge in which all the components are segmented is used to transfer the full blood from the patient's or donor's body.

COVID 19 Impact & Facts

The COVID 19 epidemic has benefited the worldwide apheresis industry's expansion since the market has improved the global healthcare infrastructure. Those who were infected with the pandemic had plasma therapy treatment because it is known that certain coagulation parameters, such as fibrinogen, platelet count, prothrombin time (PT), D-dimmer, and activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), cause difficulties in those who were impacted. Moreover, the COVID 19-affected population frequently uses convalescent plasma therapy. According to an article in the Lancet journal, between May 28 and June 15, 2021, around 11558 out of 16287 patients were well enough to qualify for convalescent plasma. Plasma is taken from the patient's body after they have recovered from the infection as part of this therapy. The worldwide apheresis industry is therefore growing due to these factors rather than the epidemic.

Global Apheresis Market: By Application (Renal Diseases, Haematology, Neurology), By Procedure (Plasmapheresis, LDL-Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis), By Application (Renal Diseases, Haemotology, Neurology, Others), By Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

Global Apheresis Market: Product Insights

The disposable apheresis kit segment held the highest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global apheresis market is segmented into disposable apheresis kits and devices. Among these, the disposable apheresis kits is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period a result of the advancements being made in the production of blood bags, tubing, and disposable kits. In addition, the developed countries' increasing demand for automated component separation procedures is fueling market expansion.

On the other hand, the device market is expected to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period due to a variety of factors, including the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for automated blood component separators, and an increase in the number of blood donors. The segmental growth is also being fueled by the introduction of numerous sophisticated and advanced apheresis equipment as well as rising demand in developing countries.

Global Apheresis Market: Application Insights

The neurology segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global apheresis market is bifurcated into haematology, renal diseases, neurology, and others. Among these, the neurology segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The necessity for therapeutic devices to address an expanding number of neurological conditions such multiple sclerosis and autoimmune neurological illnesses is the primary driver of growth in this market. Over 2.8 million people worldwide have multiple sclerosis, according to the Atlas of MS. When compared to men, women have been the most impacted by this condition. Also, the segmental growth is being boosted by the government's growing research and development programmes.

Due to the rising incidence of blood problems among people, the haematology market is predicted to rise quickly. According to the American Red Cross, between 90,000 and 100,000 Americans are plagued by sickle cell disease, necessitating lifelong blood transfusions.

Global Apheresis Market: Procedure Insights

The plasmapheresis accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the procedure, the global apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, erythrocytapheresis, others. Among these, the plasmapheresis segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. People with weakened immune systems get plasma-based medications with the goal of boosting bacterial and viral infection levels in the body. The primary factor driving the segment's expansion is the rise in blood-related conditions, which is driving up demand for plasma-based medicines.

On the other side, leukaemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and leukapheresis are all expected to experience significant growth over the course of the projected period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, there are around 60,650 new cases of leukaemia in the US as of January 2022, and 24,000 of those instances resulted in leukemia-related deaths that year.

Global Apheresis Market: Technology Insights

The centrifugation device segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the apheresis market is categorized into membrane filtration and centrifugation. Among these, the centrifugation segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period. In comparison to membrane filtration, which leads to segmental expansion, it offers outcomes that are simpler, faster, and more accurate. Also, the market for centrifugation devices is expanding because to the rising need for automated apheresis systems. In reality, market companies have begun to develop technologically sophisticated devices that boost a product's efficacy. For instance, NexSys PCS, an automated system that increases productivity while enhancing compliance and quality in plasma collection centres, was recently introduced by Haemonetics Corp.

Global Apheresis Market: Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the rising incidence of blood-related conditions such metabolic diseases, kidney diseases, and neurological disorders, North America is currently dominating the worldwide apheresis market. In addition to this, the rising demand for blood components is another element boosting the expansion of the regional market. The American National Red Cross estimates that 6.8 million people give blood annually. As a result, increased donor camps and an increase in blood transfusions are boosting the US market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to see the fastest rate of market expansion during the forecast period due to the rise in blood disorders requiring platelet and plasma transfusions in developing nations like China and India. The Asia Pacific region is also flourishing as a result of the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure and the increase in the number of healthcare professionals.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Apheresis Market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

