Palletizing Robot Demand is Predicted to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR by 2033; Articulated Segment Dominates with 26.7% Share, States Fact.MR

Rockville, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global palletizing robot market is likely at US$ 10,156.7 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. In order to improve job efficiency and replace human labour, the market for robots is rising and is anticipated to rise more during the coming year.



Robotic palletizing is the process of loading products onto a pallet utilizing an industrial robot for transportation. There are many robots that can be used for palletizing, but the most popular method is to utilize specialized palletizing robots to move large, oversized objects quickly. Robotic palletizing offers significantly greater control over pallet layout than other automated palletizing methods, which is the main distinction between them.

Palletizing Robot Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights: Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4,136.0 Million in 2023 Market Size Value by US$ 10,156.7Million by 2033 Growth rate CAGR 9.4% from 2023-2033 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 No. Tables 172 No. of Charts & Figures 140 Historical data available Yes Segments covered By Type, Range, Payload, Robot Type, End Use Industry, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The emerging economy need safer transportation of goods from one place to other without causing damage. the common type of robot that can be used for palletizing are delta robot, SCARA robot, collaborative robot, palletizing robot and gantry robot etc.

There is numerous advantage of using palletizing robots for instance they require less space, scalability, flexibility, increase the efficiency of the work. Furthermore, it reduces the risk of labour injury. As loading and unloading of goods require repetitive bending which can cause stress for the human body and lead to injury. Also they require less time to complete a task as compare to human which can increase the speed of the work.

Therefore, recent advancements in robotics have shown them to be effective alternatives to conventional palletizing and depalletizing devices. In order to efficiently palletize mixed case pallets comprising a range of product sizes, a palletizing robot is preferable to a box palletizer.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global palletizing robot market is projected to grow 9.4 % and reach US$ xx m illion by 2033.

and reach by 2033. The market witnessed 7.1 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

CAGR between 2018 and 2022. The palletizing robot dominated the market with US$ 3,747.2 m illion valuations in 2022.

valuations in 2022. Based on robot type, articulated robot is expected to have market share of 26.7% by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. East Asia will dominate the market with 43.1% market share in 2023.



Market Development

The robotic palletizers and de-palletizers market is highly competitive and concentrated, with major vendors emphasising the provision of custom solutions to meet end-user industry demands. The top producers in the robotic palletizers and de-palletizers market are concentrating on increasing production volume in order to broaden their market reach and diversify their line of products. Installers are developing long-term collaboration with end use industry in order to have consistency in demand and limit the revenue volatility.

Competitive Landscape

All the industry leader in robotics are making their own strategy to stand out from other competitors in the palletizing market. The brands like Fanuc, Kuka Robotics Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Yashkawa America, Inc., MMCI Robotics, MHI, RMH Systems, Flexlink, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Robotics, ABBand others other leading players have rolled up their sleeves to enter the market and make their brand presence in the segment.

Palletizing robots are a divided market with both big and minor competitors. In order to succeed in such a competitive environment, firms must differentiate their products using cutting-edge technology and distinctive items. It may be necessary to lower product prices in this highly competitive climate in order to maintain market positions, which could have a detrimental effect on manufacturers' profit margins.

At the PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 in October 2021, ABB and Covariant, an AI Robotics-based business, demonstrated their new pick-and-place system by fusing ABB's IRB 1300 robot and Covariant's artificial intelligence technology.

The second-generation KR QUANTEC PA, which offers a reduction in cycle times with a payload of up to 240 kilos and food-grade NSF H1 lubricants, was unveiled by KUKA AG in January 2022 as the most effective and suitable palletizing robot for the food sector.

FANUC CORPORATION announced in January 2021 that it had produced its 750,000th robot. The business claimed that its fully automated factory could produce 11,000 robots per month. Using its own robots, FANUC CORPORATION creates machine tools, controllers, and robots that are dependable, precise, quick, and easy operation.



Key Companies Profiled

Fanuc

Kuka Robotics Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Yashkawa America, Inc.

MMCI Robotics

MHI

RMH Systems

Flexlink

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Robotics

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global palletizing robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (Case Palletizing, Bag Palletizing, De-Palletizing), range (Below 1,000 mm, 1,000-3,000 mm, Above 3,000 mm), payload (Less than 100 kg, 100-300 kg, 300-500 Kg, Above 500 Kg) robot type (SCARA, Cobots, Deltas, Articulated Robot, Gantry Robot), end use industry (Discrete Manufacturing, Chemicals & Materials, Electrical & Electronics, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, FMCG, Sports Equipment, Logistics & e-Commerce, Transportation & Warehousing, Others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Palletizing Robot Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Palletizing Robot sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Palletizing Robot demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Palletizing Robot Market during the forecast period?



