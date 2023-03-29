Endometriosis Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Novel Drugs and Hormonal Therapies Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endometriosis Market by Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The endometriosis market was valued at valued at $1,239.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,926.41 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Major factors driving growth of the endometriosis market include rise in demand for novel drugs and hormonal therapies, rise in awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis among global population and increasing availability of advanced diagnostic methods such as biopsy, ultrasound and rise in the prevalence of endometriosis.

For instance, according to the WHO 2021 report, about 190 million reproductive-age females have endometriosis, accounting for about 10% of the female population globally.



Furthermore, the healthcare business is projected to witness growth, owing to a rise in advancement in drug delivery technologies, rise in research regarding using combination of drug for the management of endometriosis drives the growth of endometriosis market.

For instance, in January 2022, according to pharmaceutical technology, two GnRH antagonists, ObsEva's Yselty (linzagolix) and Myovant Sciences/Pfizer's Relugolix combination tablet, are set to launch across the seven major pharmaceutical markets, the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan, in the next two years. Relugolix will launch in Japan first, entering that market in 2022. These medications will be the first GnRH antagonists launched in the five major European markets and Japan, which will bolster the endometriosis market significantly.



However, the high cost of medicine and low diagnostic rate is expected to hamper the growth of the endometriosis market. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for endometriosis medicine manufacturers worldwide in the future.



Moreover, rapidly advancing global healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness regarding female reproductive health, increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about women's health in developing countries like India & China drives the growth of endometriosis market.

This is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for key players to invest in the market during the forecast period. In addition, a rise in R&D investments in discovery & development of effective medicine, rise in funding from government for research regarding treatment of endometriosis and significant rise in capital income in developed countries drives the growth of the market.

For instance, in March 2022, the U.S. federal government announced $92 million funds to National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and continues to provide $370 million to the Department of Defense's Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) for endometriosis research.



Furthermore, the rise in key strategies include product launch, partnership, product approval, collaboration, merger, acquisition adopted by key players strengthen demand of medication for the management of endometriosis in the market. For instance, in August 2022, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), for the once-daily treatment of moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain. This approval is an important milestone reflecting Pfizer and Myovant's commitment to women's health in areas of significant unmet need. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the endometriosis market.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Superficial peritoneal lesion

Endometriomas

Others

By Distribution channel

Hospital pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

By Treatment

Oral contraceptives

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Consilient Health Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Abbvie Inc

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Key Market Insights

On the basis of type, the superficial peritoneal lesion segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2485.74 million by 2031 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the oral contraceptives segment generated maximum revenue in 2021 and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (Gn

RH) medicines segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospital pharmacy segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. However, the online pharmacy segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

