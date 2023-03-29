Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market Report 2023: Eye Tracking for Automotive Applications to Present Opportunities

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market size is expected to reach $665.5 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 25.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



In recent years, eye-trackers have become an integral part of market research. Typically, these devices' data can improve a company's offline and online business organization. Using 3D eye tracking software technology breakthroughs, it can now evaluate focus on particular brands, goods, or critical messages. In addition, it is utilized to determine the store's ease of navigation.



This is why attention tracking provides organizations with vital information. 3D eye tracking software market forecast without calibration can give shelf-attention analytics that counts the number of views and focal spots. Retail and other marketing organizations utilize these data to develop innovative sales techniques and shopper approaches for their retail clients.



Market Growth Factors

3D eye tracking in retail



Through 3D eye-tracking, visual attention data is the most readily available. In the context of retail research, visual attention shows customers' inherent interests. Eye-tracking reveals the amount of time it took a buyer to focus on a single product, the number of times they glanced at it, and the average amount of time they spent staring at an item.

Typically, they purchase the products they examine the longest and most frequently. With eye-tracking, one can also examine the flow of interest, perception, and intent: if a product attracts a shopper's attention, they will view it in a particular way. he usage of 3D eye tracking in the retail sector to analyze consumer behavior and offer better products and services to them is expected to boost the market growth.



Eye tracking for automotive applications



3D eye-tracking technology for the automotive sector is used to increase safety on roads. Gaze recognition will resolve two major problems with human-vehicle interaction. Like to monitor and enable coordinated handovers in semi-autonomous vehicles, it will be necessary to detect the driver's attention due to rising safety concerns by automotive safety authorities.

The driver's concentration will be checked continuously in the future by using depth-sensing cameras. The tracking program uses data from the cameras to evaluate the driver's focus. Consequently, using the most recent technology, such as 3D eye tracking software, to optimize the performance and safety of the cars will propel market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors

Issues associated with 3D eye tracking



The fact that eye-tracking technology only records eye movements is a third challenge. To effectively interpret the recordings, eye-tracking technology must be combined with an additional data collection method. For instance, Likert scales assessing consumers' willingness to buy can be used to discover what information consumers visually check and consider when selecting whether to purchase a product. However, it can be challenging to interpret these data because visual attention is not the only element influencing customer behavior. Hence, the drawbacks associated with 3D eye-tracking devices are expected to hinder the market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the 3D eye tracking software market is segmented into mobile systems, remote eye tracking and tower-mounted eye tracking. The mobile systems segment dominated the 3D eye tracking software market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to its involvement in wearable devices, often eye-tracking glasses or headbands. A camera or mirror that records the scene or the user's field of vision is placed in front of one or both eyes. Modern mobile devices are untethered, enabling research in contexts far more relevant to daily life, such as sports, automotive and simulator use, motor-control and gait assessments, and athletics.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the 3D eye tracking software market is divided into scientific research, marketing & user research and industry & human performance. The industry & human performance segment procured a promising growth rate in the 3D eye tracking software market in 2021. This is due to the fact that eye tracking lets the user view an additional granularity in theirorganization's operations, allowing the user to discover methods to enhance procedures, decrease errors, and eliminate waste. Each person's approach to accomplishing a task is unique, and these variations might result in diverse outcomes.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the 3D eye tracking software market is classified into consumer devices, assistive technology solutions, automotive, retail, robotics and others. The robotics segment recorded a promising growth rate in the 3D eye tracking software market in 2021. This is because surgical robots area classic illustration of how advances in medical technology have facilitated digital transformation and enhanced treatment. By executing very small incisions with highly exact maneuvers, remote-controlled surgical robots have enabled a variety of minimally invasive operations that encourage quick recovery, which is beneficial for patients, hospitals, and clinics, as well as those waiting in line.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the3D eye tracking software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the highest revenue share in the 3D eye tracking software market in 2021. The growth is attributable to increased government investment in technologically advanced tracking methods.

To provide virtual driver assistance, the incorporation of 3D eye-tracking software into an increasing number of electric vehicles is rising. In addition, the increase in sales of robotics-configured 3D eye-tracking devices in numerous industries, namely the automotive, and healthcare industries, is driving the growth of the 3D eye-tracking software market in the forecast period.

