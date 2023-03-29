Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Industry Research Report 2023: The Evolution of E/E Architectures Promotes the Development of SMD Positioning Modules

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the continuous development of autonomous driving, the demand for high-precision positioning technology is increasing. As intelligent vehicles tend to pre-embed hardware, ever more passenger cars are equipped with high-precision positioning hardware. After mass production and delivery, higher-level functions can be realized via OTA updates.

Suppliers Accelerate Mass Production and Installation of High-Precision Positioning Products as a Standard Configuration of Vehicles

An impressive number of models launched from 2022 are equipped with high-precision positioning technology. Among them, NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto, Hozon, Human Horizons, and BAIC ARCFOX offer high-precision positioning as a standard configuration on their new models in 2022.

Conventional OEMs have also accelerated their deployment, for instance, Great Wall Tank 500, Great Wall Mecha Dragon, Changan Deep Blue SL03, SAIC Rising Auto R7, SAIC MAXUS G90, Chery JETOUR Dasheng, Cadillac LYRIQ have unveiled versions with standard high-precision positioning and those with optional high-precision positioning.

According to statistics, China mass-produced more than 280,000 passenger cars equipped with high-precision positioning from January to October 2022, with the installation rate of about 1.8%.

Large-scale installation of high-precision positioning in vehicles, especially centimeter-level high-precision positioning that meets L4/L5 requirements, will be only achieved on the premise of higher positioning accuracy through high-precision positioning services (such as RTK/PPP-RTK) and lower costs.

For high-precision positioning suppliers, independent development of core software and hardware can significantly reduce costs.

Positioning Hardware Products

As for GNSS localization, China-based BYNAV Technology, CHCNAV, Qianxun SI, and Unicore Communications have all self-developed chips or board cards.

Unicore Communications: the Beidou high-precision positioning module UM982, launched in July 2022, is designed based on the NebulasIV chip developed by Unicore Communications independently. It enables RTK positioning and dual-antenna directional calculation. NebulasIV integrates all RF information processing, baseband signal capture and tracking, high-precision centimeter-level algorithms, anti-jamming algorithms, etc. It is a 22nm GNSS SoC combining RF baseband with high-precision algorithms.

In terms of IMU localization, Chinese vendors such as DAISCH, Asensing and W-Ibeda have mass-produced IMU modules, while foreign vendors still dominate IMU chips.

High-precision positioning boxes (P-Box) have been mass-produced and installed in vehicles.

Since P-Box can be quickly integrated into vehicles, it has become the best choice for most OEMs, especially conventional OEMs, to mass-produce and install high-precision positioning swiftly.

STMicroelectronics: at the electronica South China in November, 2022, ST exhibited its P-Box, which consists of ST's multi-frequency multi-constellation GNSS chip (STA9100/STA8100), positioning engine (STA1835), IMU (ASM330LHB) and power management system (LDO DC-DC L5965). It can realize lane-level positioning.

ST's P-Box complies with ASIL- B, with the GNSS chip involved conforming to ASIL-B. The positioning engine, power management system and IMU all support ASIL-B automotive applications.

Asensing: Focusing on the high-precision positioning industry, Asensing's high-precision positioning solutions satisfy ISO 26262. The P-Box of Asensing integrates MEMS inertial navigation technology, RTK-GNSS and vehicle information (wheel speed, gear position, etc.), which conforms to ISO 26262 ASIL B.

Li L9, which went on the market in June 2022, and Changan Deep Blue SL03, which was unveiled in July 2022, are all equipped with Asensing's P-Box. In addition, Asensing has been designated by Chery for its project.

The Evolution of E/E Architectures Promotes the Development of SMD Positioning Modules

OEMs that can develop their own algorithms have begun to explore the integration of high-precision positioning into the intelligent driving domain to reduce the use of wiring harnesses and interfaces. In order to follow the development trend for domain centralization and multi-domain fusion architectures, suppliers are aggressively deploying SMD high-precision positioning products in addition to P-Box. At present, BYNAV Technology, Aceinna, U-blox, etc. have introduced SMD high-precision positioning modules.

U-blox: in November 2022, u-blox announced the u-blox ZED-F9K-01A, a high-precision GNSS module with embedded advanced hardware, software, and latest generation IMU to provide an advanced, self-contained positioning solution.

The u-blox ZED-F9K-01A natively supports the u-box PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service. It delivers multiple GNSS and IMU outputs in parallel to support all possible architectures, including a 50 Hz sensor-fused solution with very low latency. Operation up to 105 oC makes it possible to integrate the product anywhere in the car without design constraints.

This research report highlights the following:

High-precision positioning industry policy, market size, market structure, etc.;

The development, providers and products of main high-precision positioning technologies (including GNSS, IMU, GNSS+RTK+IMU, etc.);

Development trends of of main high-precision positioning technologies, including automotive integration modes, fusion algorithms and application of PPP-RTK technology;

High-precision positioning in main application scenarios (including production passenger cars, autonomous delivery, autonomous trucks, etc.) and the size of market segments;

Main technologies, products, competitive advantages and cooperation of basic high-precision positioning service providers and positioning module suppliers.

