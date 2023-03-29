Hysterectomy Device Market Is Expected to Reach $566.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hysterectomy device market was estimated at $328.1 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $566.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $328.1 million Market Size in 2031 $566.5 million CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 389 Segments Covered Disease Type, End User, Surgical Approach, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of uterine cancer Increase in awareness of women’s health. Technological advancements in hysterectomy devices Restraints Availability of alternative treatments Opportunities Surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures



The global market for hysterectomy device was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as most surgeries were either postponed or canceled due to safety concerns.

Additionally, disruptions in supply chains led to shortages of essential medical equipment, causing difficulties for healthcare providers in obtaining the necessary tools for surgical procedures, resulting in delays or cancellations. However, the market has now got back on track.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global hysterectomy device market, covering its various segments such as Disease Type, Surgical Approach, End User, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.



By disease type, the chronic pelvic pain segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global hysterectomy device market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The fibroids segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The uterine cancer and others segments are also discussed in the report.



By surgical approach, the abdominal hysterectomy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global hysterectomy device market revenue. The robotic assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



By end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hysterectomy device market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also assessed through the report.



By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global hysterectomy device market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global hysterectomy device market report include Laborie, Inc, fortimedix surgical b.v., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conkin surgical instruments ltd, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Cooper Companies, Inc. These market players have embraced innovative strategies to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

