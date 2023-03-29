India Animal Health Market Report 2023: Significant Rise in Zoonotic Diseases Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Animal Health Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India animal health market size reached INR 73.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach INR 120.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.58% during 2022-2028.



There is currently a significant rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases in India. This, coupled with the burgeoning veterinary pharmaceutical industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the Government of India is increasing investments in animal healthcare practices as the dairy industry is animal dependent.

Besides this, both government and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are undertaking research and development (R&D) activities in the field of animal health. For instance, the Indian Federation of Animal Health Companies (INFAH), an organization formed under Section 25 of the Companies Act, works extensively to create awareness about disease control and effective treatments.

This, coupled with the widespread adoption of feed additives, which aid in improving the overall animal health and enhancing the quality of the produce, including milk, meat, and eggs, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the integration of the internet of things (IoT) with animal health monitoring solutions, are driving the market in India. Other factors, including the rising adoption of pets and the increasing utilization of mobile sensors and wearables to monitor animal behavior and health, are fueling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India animal health market report, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on animal type, product type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Animal Type:

Commercial

Companion

On the basis of the animal type, commercial animals dominate the market. Livestock plays a key role in the Indian economy and the livelihood of the rural community.



Breakup by Product Type:

Anti-Bacterial/Antibiotic

Anti-Chronic Respiratory

Anticoccidials

Dewormers/Antihelmintics

Disinfectants

Enzymes

Fly-Binder/Control

Growth Promoters

Gut Health (also includes probiotics, prebiotics)

Liver Tonics

Nutritional Supplements

Toxin Binders / Immunomodulators / Mold inhibitors

Vaccines

Vitamins/ Minerals/ Amino Acids

Diagnostics

Based on the product type, vaccines account for the majority of the market share. They are widely used to prevent several diseases among pets and livestock.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, pharmacies and drug stores hold the largest market share.



Breakup by Region:

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Others

On a geographical front, Uttar Pradesh represents the leading market for animal health in India. The state government has introduced several schemes in the interest of livestock farmers.



Companies Mentioned

Bayer CropScience Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Merck

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco India Private Limited

Virbac Animal Health India Pvt Ltd.

