NextMed Provides Statement Regarding Unaffiliated Entity With Same Name in Wall Street Journal Article

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology and lithotripsy services leader NextMed is issuing this statement in response to an article by the Wall Street Journal, published 4 March 2023, titled Startup Offering Ozempic Surges With Controversial Ads, Fake Testimonials, which reports on an entity that is being referred to by the same name, NextMed.

NextMed wishes to clarify that it is not affiliated in any way with Helio Logistics, Next Medical, or the URL www.NextMed.com. The companies mentioned in the Wall Street Journal article provide weight loss solutions. The content published in the article has no relevance to NextMed’s business.

NextMed is the only urology services provider in the United States with a comprehensive lithotripsy certification from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). NextMed adheres to high industry standards and operates with integrity across its businesses. It does not provide weight loss solutions in any form.

Founded in 1996, NextMed is currently headquartered in Tucson, AZ. NextMed is committed to providing its integrated urology platform and lithotripsy services of the highest quality to all urologists, facilities and patients.

About NextMed

Founded in 1996, NextMed is a market leader in mobile outpatient urology services. As the first and only ACHC certified Comprehensive Lithotripsy provider in the market today NextMed provides proven best in class equipment and service through our comprehensive Integrated Urology Platform which includes: URS+, Lithotripsy, Uretersoscopy, ThuLEP/LAP, HoLEP/LAP, HIFU, PCR, FusionMRI, and more.