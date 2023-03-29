Microarray Analysis Market Set to Surge Past US$ 9.26 Billion by 2030 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global microarray analysis market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.26 billion by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 7.60%. The report analyzes the key strategies, factors, prospects, competition, industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of cancer will drive market growth.

Increasing funding for genomic research support the market's revenue growth.

North America is likely to dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Microarray Analysis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.79 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.26 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Products & Services, Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growing prevalence of cancer is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the microarray analysis market. Furthermore, the increasing use of microarray analysis in disease diagnosis & prognosis is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, increasing R&D activities, rising funding for genomic research, and collaborations among research institutes and companies will boost market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global microarray analysis market from five perspectives: Products & Services, Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Products & Services Segmentation: Based on the products & services, the microarray analysis market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. The consumables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its high demand and regular bulk purchase due to the rise in research & development activities.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the microarray analysis market is segmented into DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, and others. The DNA microarrays segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its growing applications in genomics research, identifying drug candidates, and somatic cancer mutations.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the microarray analysis market is segmented into research, diagnostics, drug discovery, and other applications. The research segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of rising research studies in genomics, proteomics, cancer diagnostics, and drug development.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the microarray analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The research & academic institutes segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the widespread use of microarray technology in several research studies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global microarray analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global microarray analysis market with the largest revenue share. Rising funding for research studies, high usage of microarray technology for various genomic and proteomic research, a large number of research institutes, the existence of the leading microarray producers, and increased demand for novel drugs are attributed to North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global microarray analysis market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Microarrays Inc.

Merck KGaA.

Qiagen N.V.

Danaher Corporation

There is moderate competition in the microarray analysis market. To introduce novel, the giants invest in research and development. Major companies use mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc and Agilent Technologies signed a supply and resale agreement in March 2021 to manufacture and distribute the new EpiSwitch Explorer Array Kit, a commercial microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery.

PathogenDx, Inc. got an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2021 for their patented COVID-19 multiplexed viral diagnostic assay, DetectXRv. DetectXRv is an RT-PCR and DNA microarray hybridization test designed to detect nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL MICROARRAY ANALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Instruments Consumables Software & Services

GLOBAL MICROARRAY ANALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

DNA Microarrays Protein Microarrays Other Microarrays

GLOBAL MICROARRAY ANALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Research Applications Diagnostic Applications Drug Discovery Other Applications

GLOBAL MICROARRAY ANALYSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Laboratories Research & Academic Institutes Other End Users

Microarray Analysis Market TOC

