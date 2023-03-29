Aerial Inspection Services Sale to Hit US$ 9.5 Billion by 2033; North America Holds 37.0% of Share: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerial inspection services market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2033.



The aerial inspection services market is driven by rising infrastructure development and the rising popularity of cost-efficient & safe inspection devices worldwide. Infrastructures like bridges, buildings, and others are complex to inspect properly with the traditional method. Therefore, aerial inspection services are been utilized by consumers to inspect efficiently these complex infrastructure, track down the necessary faults, and make a substantial decision towards their prevention.

Aerial Inspection Services Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights: Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.9 Billion in 2023 Market Size Value by US$ 9.5 Billion by 2033 Growth rate CAGR 17.5% from 2023-2033 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 No. Tables 42 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered By Type, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Life of humans is at risk with manual inspection, leveraging the demand for these services that is a safer method for inspecting infrastructure. Also, every business has a focus on enhancing time & cost efficiency, which is leveraging the demand for these services that offer inspection service in minimum time and advent of accuracy with lesser errors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During historic period (2018-2022), the market has grown with a CAGR of 9.1%

Among type segment, Visual Inspection holds leading share with 87.0% during 2022.

Europe and North America both accounts for 60% of share in global aerial inspection services service market.

China is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 19.2% during 2023-2033.

Competitive Landscape

The aerial inspection services market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the forthcoming period. To expand their global footprint and market share, industry participants are taking rigorous moves which lead toward the substantial expansion of the market. For instance,

In October 2020, Copley Equity Partners has invested in Aethon Aerial Solutions and Flight Evolved. Aethon Aerial Solutions and Flight Evolved have combined to establish an advance aerial inspection service provider in the North American region with substantial investment from Copley Equity Partners.

In January 2020, NovaSource has acquired Heliolytics which is the leading aerial infrared inspection and advanced site data analytics service provider of aerial site inspection and site optimization.

Key Companies Profiled

Aerial drone solution

Aerial Vision Ltd

AERIUM Analytics

Aero Enterprises

Aerodrome

Astral Aerial Solutions

Celestis

Cyberhawk

DDC Smart Inspection

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Base

Drone Dispatch

Drone Evolution

Dronegy

EagleHawk

Enterprise UAS

Market Development

The aerial inspection service market is highly competitive with the presence of various market players both new & established. These market players are taking favourable initiatives toward their growth & business expansion. Owing to this factor, the market is projected to expand at a substantial rate in the forthcoming period. Additionally, technological advancements like artificial intelligence, 3D imaging, and others in unmanned aerial vehicles will positively impact market development.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerial inspection services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (visuals inspection and special sensor inspection), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, real estate & industrial plant, educational services, waste management, and healthcare & insurance) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Aerial Inspection Services Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Aerial Inspection Services sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Aerial Inspection Services demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Aerial Inspection Services Market during the forecast period?



