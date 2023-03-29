Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Coal, Iron Ore, and Copper Boosts Sector

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mining Equipment is the machinery used for the extraction of minerals, metals, water and oil from earth. Its applications include dredging, excavating, mining, and quarrying. Blasting is a key component of mining operations and is used to break down rocks in order to extract the minerals that have been sought after.
Electric blasting tools offer precise control over the explosive charges and are often a preferred choice for this purpose. Crushing is another important piece of mining equipment, and crushing machines help miners move waste materials around their site. These machines crush large volumes of rubble into dust, making them much easier to load onto trucks and other haulers.
Market Dynamics:
Increased demand for coal, iron ore, and copper is anticipated to fuel the mining equipment market. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective renewable energy sources and strict government norms on carbon emission are also contributing to the growth of this industry.
However, the factors such as stringent government regulations and incompetent infrastructures are projected to restrain growth of the global mining equipment market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mining equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global mining equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Epiroc Ab, AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment), Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and Deere & Company
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global mining equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mining equipment market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Mining Equipment Market By Type:
- Mineral Processing Equipment
- Portable
- Stationary
- Surface Mining Equipment
- Articulated dump truck
- Crawler dozer
- Crawler excavator
- Others
- Underground Mining Equipment
- Hydraulic excavators
- Mining dozers
- Underground haulers
- Others
- Mining Drills & Breakers
- Drills
- Breakers
- Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment
- Portable
- Stationary
- Others
Global Mining Equipment Market By Application:
- Metal Mining
- Mineral Mining
- Coal Mining
Global Mining Equipment Market By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Company Profiles
- Epiroc Ab
- AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment)
- Doosan Corporation
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Deere & Compan
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$118237.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$191814.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Mining Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Mining Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
