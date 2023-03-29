The global dry X-Ray film market was valued at $924.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $1,112.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 1.86% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dry X-Ray Film Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Application, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06437583/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by factors such as several advantages including low cost of dry X-Ray films over other X-Ray methods and increasing demand for X-Ray diagnosis procedures.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The global dry X-Ray film market is in the developed phase; however the market is facing some major restraining factors such as increasing adoption of digital imaging acquisition and softcopy diagnosis. The increasing opportunities for dry X-Ray film in emerging economies is a major opportunity in the global dry X-Ray film market.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global healthcare ecosystem in different manners.Among the sectors of the healthcare ecosystem that got highly impacted by the pandemic include the radiology department.



The radiology departments of hospitals and clinics suffered significantly since they require physical intervention. Furthermore, COVID-19 led to an increase in the adoption of digital health globally involving digital imaging, digital radiography, and softcopy diagnosis, which further impacted the hardcopy diagnosis market, which includes the development of dry X-Ray films and wet X-Ray films.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Type

• Blue Film Base

• Clear Film Base



The global dry X-Ray film market (by type) is expected to be dominated by the blue film base segment.



Segmentation 2: by Application

• Dry Thermal Imager

• Dry Laser Imager



The global dry X-Ray film market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the dry laser imager.



Segmentation 3: by End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers



The global dry X-Ray film market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.



Segmentation 4: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Serbia, Romania, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., Qatar, K.S.A., Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



The global dry X-Ray film market (by region) is dominated by the Asia-Pacific segment.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global dry X-Ray film market:

• Several Advantages including Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods

• Increasing Demand for X-Ray Diagnosis Procedures



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• Increasing Adoption of Digital Imaging Acquisition and Softcopy Diagnosis

• Several Advantages of Digital Radiography and Softcopy X-Ray Procedures over the Traditional Methods



How can this report add value to an organization?



Type and Application: The type and application segment help the reader understand the different types and application of dry X-Ray films available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the segments.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global dry X-Ray film market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different dry X-Ray films. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global dry X-Ray film market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Key Companies Profiled



• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Carestream Health Inc.

• China Lucky Group Corporation (Lucky Healthcare Co., Ltd.)

• Codonics

• Colenta Labortechnik GmbH & Co KG

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Huqiu Imaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Shenzhen Juding Medical Co., Ltd.

• Sony Group Corporation

• Vinod Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Serbia

• Romania

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Indonesia

• Australia

• South Korea

• Bangladesh

• Thailand

• Sri Lanka

• Philippines

• Nepal

• Vietnam

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• K.S.A.

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• U.A.E.

• Oman

• Bahrain

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06437583/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________