Sample Preparation Market is on an Upward Growth Curve & Reach USD 10.25 Billion to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sample Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumable), By Technique (Protein Preparation, Solid-Phase Extraction And Liquid-Liquid Extraction), By Application (Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenomics, Transcriptomics, And Metabolomics), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global sample preparation market is estimated to reach over USD 10.25 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Sample preparation is extracting or enriching analytes from sample matrices into the final analyte solution. Meet the requirements of contemporary microbiology, which requires drawing, handling, and processing samples. Increasing genomics research, the transition from manual sample preparation to workstations, patents and copyrights, international collaborations among top research institutions to advance drug discovery, and the demand for better samples from analytical instruments due to technological advancements in analytical instruments are some of the key factors forcing the global sample preparation market growth.





Other considerations include the increasing use of contemporary extraction methods, the growth of the life sciences, increased investments, and the requirement for food analysis because of safety concerns. Global demand for sample preparation is also growing due to the quickening pace of technological development and the growing importance of forensic testing and biodefense in both developed and developing nations.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

It is anticipated that increased pharmaceutical-related R&D spending will fuel the sample preparation industry's expansion during the projected period. The major industry participants are concentrating on developing new products and obtaining regulatory approval.

Pharmaceutical research and analysis benefit from improvements in sample preparation because the end goal is to isolate and purify the analyte from complicated matrixes. Additionally, the market is anticipated to advance due to the biotechnology sector's rapid growth and the opening of numerous new opportunities.

Challenges:

Regional suppliers of affordable equipment compete fiercely with global leaders in the sample preparation business. The market expansion could be hampered by price-based rivalry. Additionally, because secondhand equipment is more affordable in poorer nations, buyers may do so. Additionally, producers should be encouraged to offer clients contemporary solutions as a result of technical developments in the sample preparation market that will improve product efficiency and design.

Customers typically hesitate to select pricey upgrade options since they do so at the expense of their investments. The high cost of equipment and end users' hesitation to often invest in new equipment are therefore expected to restrain the growth of the sample preparation market.

Regional Trends:

North America sample preparation market is expected to register the largest market share in revenue and ais projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The established suppliers and consumers of sample preparation solutions in the region are crucial in explaining the largest market share. This speeds up delivery from the supplier to the client at a reasonable price.

The improved accessibility and availability of finance from public and private investors also assist new enterprises in entering the market. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a noteworthy share of the market. This results from sequencing being used more commonly in China and India for various purposes, including developing customized medications. The market is anticipated to have a large growth potential throughout the projection period due to the rising interest in genomics and proteomics research in the Asia Pacific region.





Recent Developments:

In June 2020, to effectively link two cutting-edge technologies—single-cell transcriptomics and pooled CRISPR screening—and to give researchers more precise data to understand better the connection between particular genes and diseases, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Merck collaborated.

In February 2019, NGS library preparation technologies were introduced by Agilent Technologies and were made to handle difficult DNA sequencing tests.

Segmentation of Sample Preparation Market-

By Product

Instruments Extraction System Workstation Automated Evaporation System Liquid Handling Instrument Liquid handling workstations Pipetting systems Reagents dispensers Microplate washer Other liquid handling systems

Consumable

Kits Purification Kit Isolation Kit Extraction Kit



By Technique

Protein Preparation

Solid-phase extraction

Liquid-liquid extraction

By Application

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





