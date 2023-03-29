Ducommun Incorporated Wins Airbus’ Top Detail Parts Partner (“D2P”) Specialist Award at Annual Supplier Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, is proud to announce that it was recently presented an award for top “D2P Specialist” performance at the annual Airbus Detail Parts Partner Conference and Awards Forum held in Toulouse, France on March 14, 2023. The D2P designation represents preferred supplier status in Airbus’ value chain, and Ducommun was presented the award as a top “D2P Specialist” in recognition of its outstanding level of performance, operational reliability and delivering on shared commitments in its ongoing partnership with Airbus.



“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a top D2P Specialist by Airbus. This award is another very significant step forward for Ducommun and its industry-leading titanium structural component business. Ducommun before 2016 did very little business with Airbus and has made tremendous progress since then with this industry leading OEM. Our Structures team has distinguished themselves among Airbus’ Global Supply base as best in class and this bodes well for our future both in the near term and long term,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Under a multi-year contract awarded in 2021, Ducommun provides titanium work packages to Airbus using its proprietary super plastic forming and hot forming technologies on multiple programs, including the versatile A320 family of single-aisle aircraft and the A330 wide-body platform. The work is performed at Ducommun’s world-class engineering and manufacturing performance centers.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing products and solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in particular, statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations pertaining to its relationships with key customers. The Company generally use the words “believe,” “expect,” and similar expressions in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid, but they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are identified in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.